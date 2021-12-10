District Court Judge Bryan Biedscheid has granted a request from the state Environment Department to issue a subpoena ordering Dave Halls — the assistant director for the movie Rust — to make himself available for an interview, the agency confirmed Friday.
The department wants to speak to Halls as part of its Occupational Health and Safety Act investigation into an Oct. 21 shooting on the Bonanza Creek Ranch set of the film. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was wounded by a bullet from a gun held by the movie’s star and producer, Alec Baldwin.
The Environment Department has attempted to interview Halls twice since Nov. 2, but he has declined both times through his attorney and said he won’t consent to an interview until a criminal investigation into the shooting is concluded, a compliance officer for the agency’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau wrote in a Dec. 8 affidavit.
The agency listed Rust Movie Productions, LLC as the respondent in the matter, not Halls personally. It said he was considered management by the production company and it was necessary to interview him to “obtain the most accurate and candid witness statement.”
Halls was the first assistant director for the film and “his primary job duties were to coordinate and manage the logistics on set and to oversee the health and safety on set,” according to the Environment Department’s expedited application for subpoena.
In its application, the department said an interview with Halls is necessary to determine whether there has been a violation of the health and safety act. The application quotes a Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office search warrant identifying Halls as the person who handed the weapon to Baldwin immediately prior to the incident.
Deputy Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Roose said in a phone interview the Environment Department submitted a draft of a subpoena for the judge’s approval following his ruling on the application Friday morning. That would set an appointment for Halls’ interview Tuesday.
When or if the interview will take place is still not settled because the judge could ask for the date to be changed, or Hall’s attorney could fight the subpoena, she said.
Roose said no one appeared on Halls’ behalf at a hearing on the matter Friday.
Halls’ attorney, Lisa Toracco, did not return a call seeking comment.
According to the application, the Environment Department must complete its investigation within six months from the day of the incident.
Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office spokesman Juan Ríos wrote in an email Friday the investigation into the shooting remains open and “there is no estimate on when it will be completed.”
The Environment Department has already interviewed nine of the 150 employees working on the Rust set as part of its investigation, according to the subpoena.
Roose said the department can impose fines of up to $136,000 per occurrence for OSHA violations.
According to the New Mexico secretary of state’s website, Rust Movie Productions was formed Aug. 27 by organizer Stephen R. Foreht of Thomasville, Ga. Corporation Service Company of Hobbs is listed as the registered agent.
Attempts to contact Foreht for comment were unsuccessful Friday.
