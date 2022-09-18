QUESTA — A feasibility study is underway to determine if Questa is a suitable location to build a green hydrogen production facility.

Questa was among 24 communities across the country that received a technical assistance grant from the U.S. Department of Energy earlier this year to explore clean energy development projects.

The main ingredients of any future green hydrogen project will be land, water and fossil-free power.

This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.

