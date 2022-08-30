Former New Mexico chief justice helped reform bail system

Then-New Mexico Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Daniels speaks to legislators about the state’s cash-strapped judicial system in 2017. In 2016, thanks in part to Daniels' efforts, the state's voters overwhelmingly passed a measure that essentially did away with money bonds.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

A new study aims to provide a factual framework for the heated political debate surrounding bond reform in

New Mexico.

The late state Supreme Court Justice Charles Daniels spent the last years of his life pushing to reform the state’s bond system so decisions about pretrial detention would be based on a defendant’s dangerousness and likelihood to appear at trial, not his or her ability to afford bond.

