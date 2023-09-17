Boom creates new pressures in Permian

RVs sit outside a fracking pond in Carlsbad in 2019. A new study suggests inducing a mild tremor to an area before beginning fracking may help operators avoid the earthquakes that have increased along with the oil-drilling practice.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

Hydraulic fracturing has been contentious since it became more extensively used to burrow into underground rock formations to tap oil deposits that were previously inaccessible, partly because it has been linked to earthquakes.

Fracking, the common term for injecting fluid at high pressure into the Earth to break up rocky barriers, has been around since 1947. The practice has skyrocketed since the early 2000s, generating far more quakes in oil-rich regions like the Permian Basin.

Researchers at the University of California, Riverside say there could be a more effective way for fracking operators to avoid triggering earthquakes: Induce a mild tremor to gauge how vulnerable an area is to a full-blown quake, especially if there are sizable faults nearby.

