RVs sit outside a fracking pond in Carlsbad in 2019. A new study suggests inducing a mild tremor to an area before beginning fracking may help operators avoid the earthquakes that have increased along with the oil-drilling practice.
Hydraulic fracturing has been contentious since it became more extensively used to burrow into underground rock formations to tap oil deposits that were previously inaccessible, partly because it has been linked to earthquakes.
Fracking, the common term for injecting fluid at high pressure into the Earth to break up rocky barriers, has been around since 1947. The practice has skyrocketed since the early 2000s, generating far more quakes in oil-rich regions like the Permian Basin.
Researchers at the University of California, Riverside say there could be a more effective way for fracking operators to avoid triggering earthquakes: Induce a mild tremor to gauge how vulnerable an area is to a full-blown quake, especially if there are sizable faults nearby.
The study involved injecting liquefied carbon dioxide into the Earth to create a tremor and then using high-tech instruments capable of reading the ground vibrations to track how the high-pressure fluid could put stress on the fault, said Abhijit Ghosh, a Riverside geophysics professor and the study’s lead researcher.
A tremor differs from an earthquake in that it’s caused by a slow slipping of rocks in a smaller fracture rather than a sudden, violent movement of slabs in a large fault.
A tremor produces a signal that can last for minutes, allowing researchers to study it, Ghosh said. The tremor doesn’t damage the Earth’s underground rock layers or aggravate an existing fault in a way that will cause a full-fledged earthquake or make the area more seismically unstable, he added.
“It’s a benign way to track what is happening during fluid injection, and potentially perhaps tracking the fluid — where it is going, what it is doing,” Ghosh said, adding it provides a new tool for analyzing seismic risks.
The rise in the number of earthquakes in the Permian Basin — the region that has made New Mexico the nation’s second-largest oil producer — has a direct correlation with oil and gas extraction spiking in the past decade.
In 2015, when the basin yielded 1.8 million barrels of oil a day, there were 12 earthquakes with a magnitude 2 or greater, reported KRWG, an NPR affiliate, citing the U.S Geological Survey.
Last year, as oil production tripled to about 5.3 million barrels per day, the number of earthquakes shot up to 2,404 — with a magnitude 5.4 earthquake, the area’s largest in three decades, rocking the basin in November.
Geologists and technicians, including with the U.S Geological Survey, have said fracking itself is less a culprit in causing earthquakes than injecting wastewater produced from fracking back into the ground.
But Ghosh said fracking, wastewater injection and even carbon sequestration can trigger a quake if the material hits a fault in a sensitive spot. The rocks don’t know the difference.
Allowing a high-pressure injection to rupture rocks too close to a fault creates geologic stress that could activate the fault, he said.
Being able to monitor how a tremor progresses near a fault — both in the direction it moves and the speed — can give operators a clear idea of how long they can safely frack or whether they should forgo doing it in a particular area, Ghosh said. “That could inform your decision on whether or not to continue.”
The industry now uses math and computer modeling to estimate the seismic impacts of fracking in a particular location, Ghosh said. In contrast, tracking the tremor signal allows observers to view the fluid’s subterranean flow and impacts.
One of the more challenging aspects of the experiment was isolating the tremor’s ground vibrations — too faint to be detected by human senses — from vibrations caused by other disruptions in the environment, such as a truck rolling by, he said.
The highly sophisticated instruments were able to distinguish the tremor, he said, adding frackers would need similar equipment for seismic surveys.
And, of course, rules and standards would have to be established to constrain fracking in areas where the tests show earthquake risks, he said.
Ghosh hopes the study will start a conversation on how this innovative method might be applied in the real world.
“This is the first step in a long process,” he said.