An oil and gas refinery in Artesia recently reported the second-highest level of emissions in the country of benzene, a cancer-causing gas, according to Environmental Protection Agency data.
Benzene is a sweet-smelling, colorless gas found in crude oil used in manufacturing plastics and rubber.
The Navajo Refinery's most recent emissions level, reported in September, was 4 times the EPA's action level. Around 3,000 people live within a 1-mile radius of the refinery, which is owned and operated by HollyFrontier Corp.
The data was compiled in a report from the Environmental Integrity Project, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit. The report said the benzene levels were concerning because Roselawn Elementary School is 0.2 miles west of the highest reading monitor.
EPA regulations adopted in 2018 require refineries to monitor benzene levels along their fence line. If refineries exceed the federal action level, they must show a reduction in emissions to federal and state regulators.
Benjamin Kunstman, an engineer at the Environmental Integrity Project, said each measurement is an average over two weeks. It measures even low concentrations with high accuracy.
"The measured levels aren't production of benzene, but the measured benzene concentration in the air, what you would be breathing at the fence line," Kunstman said.
In an email, Maddy Hayden, a spokeswoman for the New Mexico Environment Department, called the benzene levels at the Artesia refinery "alarming and dangerous."
"The Department, along with the U.S. EPA, put the company on notice that we expected immediate corrective action and a final resolution so these dangerous levels of exposure don’t happen again," Hayden said.
The EPA and state regulators conducted two joint investigations, one in October and the other in December, to determine if the company was in compliance with its permits.
Letters to state regulators from HollyFrontier identified a failed seal on a tank to be the source of the elevated emissions.
It has stopped using the tank and, in an emailed statement, HollyFrontier said its levels are now well below the EPA's action level.
According to the EPA, short-term exposure may cause irritation in the eyes and respiratory tract, headaches and dizziness. Long-term exposure has caused blood disorders and increased the rate of leukemia.
Six of the refineries on the list were in Texas. The others were in Louisiana, Mississippi and Pennsylvania. The refinery in Pennsylvania, which produced the most emissions, shut down operation after an explosion last year.
