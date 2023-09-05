A proposed new health coverage plan could drastically reduce New Mexicans' insurance premiums and the number of uninsured patients in the state, according to a recent study. 

The proposed Medicaid Forward would increase the number of people eligible for Medicaid and set their premiums and copays based on income, according to a statement released Tuesday by NM Together for Healthcare, a group that advocates for affordable health care solutions for New Mexicans.

According to the state-funded study conducted by the Urban Institute and released by the state Office of the Superintendent of Insurance, the proposal has the potential to cut health care costs for low-income families nearly in half, resulting in a potential savings of up to $1.2 billion. 

