The U.S. saw a 30 percent rise in the rate of gun deaths of children and teens over a decade, with data indicating “a worsening epidemic of firearm mortality in youths,” a new study says.
Co-authored by a New Mexico State University public health professor and published in the June issue of the American Journal of Medicine, the study cited increases in 26 states including New Mexico, where firearm deaths rose 45 percent for residents
19 and younger between 2010 and 2019.
A handful of states saw much steeper spikes: South Carolina, 122 percent; Arkansas, 109 percent; Colorado, 99 percent; Ohio, 89 percent; Kansas, 79 percent; Texas, 76 percent; Indiana, 72 percent.
Jagdish Khubchandani and his doctoral program adviser, James H. Price, analyzed data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for their study, “Epidemiological trends of youth firearm mortality in the U.S. States, 2010-2019.” In a news release announcing the study’s publication, Khubchandani noted more recent data shows firearms are now the leading cause of death in children.
He said in an interview Monday he and Price had embarked on the project to find out whether gun violence was “really an adult thing” or if it affected children as well.
“I have always found the level of gun violence here unusual, very high and surprising,” Khubchandani, a native of India, said of the U.S. “We should call it a uniquely American endemic disease with no prescription in sight.”
The study provides detailed breakdowns of youth gun deaths by gender, ethnicity, cause and region. Among the findings:
- The rate of gun deaths for girls rose by 46 percent, compared to 28 percent for boys.
- Deaths in the South spiked 52 percent while those in the West increased just 5 percent.
- White children and teens saw the highest increase in child and youth deaths among racial and ethnic groups, with a 45 percent jump. Deaths rose 36 percent for Black children and youth and 1 percent for Hispanics.
- Youth suicides by firearm rose 63 percent.
“The significant increase in firearm suicides in youths across the nation may indicate that reversing this trend will require greater access to mental health resources and better storage of firearms by adults in households,” the study says. “Firearm suicide attempts in youths usually results in death before they reach the hospital. To date, Child Access Prevention laws have been the best policies to help reduce unintentional and suicide deaths from firearms in children and adolescents.”
U.S. data from 2020 shows the numbers continued to rise, Khubchandani said.
“Unfortunately, I would expect the same to happen in ’21, ’22, ’23 and going forward unless we do something — or a miracle happens,” he added.
In New Mexico, the rate rose from 5.17 child and teen gun deaths per 100,000 people 19 and under to 7.52 deaths per 100,000 people, with 30 deaths in 2010 and 40 in 2019, according to the study.
Santa Fe police Chief Paul Joye said he found the data “upsetting but not surprising.”
“What we’re seeing is that some of this violence is generational,” he said. “It’s not something necessarily that you’re going to be able to arrest your way out of.”
Joye said it’s important for law enforcement to work in partnership with nonprofit organizations on outreach and intervention initiatives to help kids involved in violent activity “get their life back in order before they make those decisions that they can’t take back.”
Miranda Viscoli, co-president of New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence, an organization that has worked with the Santa Fe Police Department, expressed similar thoughts.
“I sadly was not surprised,” she said. “[And] that doesn’t cover COVID … [where] we saw an uptick in gun sales and also a lot of mental health issues, and New Mexico was one of the states that had one of the biggest surges in gun sales.”
Viscoli said combating the rise in youth firearm suicides and homicides requires a “multipronged approach.”
She praised the recent gun safety bill passed into law by President Joe Biden and said parents need to lock up their guns and separate ammunition, especially to help prevent suicides.
As for homicides, she said early interventions are necessary to stop kids from going down the “path of drugs and guns.”
She lauded the positive effects of initiatives like the national Student Pledge Against Gun Violence on kids. She also commended Albuquerque’s Violence Intervention Program as “a perfect example of prevention and not incarceration.”
“If we had a violence intervention program here, we could actually get credible messengers, those who have been incarcerated, those who have been in gangs … to reach those youth,” Viscoli said, “and say, ‘What is it that you need to have an honorable exit out of this?’ ”
Khubchandani said CDC data includes youth deaths during mass shootings. His study found, however, less than 5 percent of children and teens included in his study died due to “school-related deaths.”
“The Texas mass shooting that just happened, let’s assume
20 kids died. But 10 kids die every day now,” he said. “I hope we continue to look at the broader problem [because] every week, two or three Uvalde, Texases happen nationwide — and yet we continue to remain desensitized.”