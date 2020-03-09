Ten minutes are left on the clock.
Outfitted in chef's white hats and jackets, a group of teen girls from Albuquerque's Eldorado High School hustle to complete their three-course meal. One takes the temperature of a pan-seared salmon, her teammate flips a crab cake on a portable burner and another prepares a pile of sizzling Brussels sprouts. A fourth squeezes a pipe filled with hand-whipped mousse into a bowl made from caramelized sugar.
As they work together, judges crowd around, taking notes on the team’s communication, sanitation and culinary techniques.
“It’s pretty impressive,” New Mexico Restaurant Association’s CEO Carol Wight says. “That’s something chefs across the country have a hard time doing.”
The team from Eldorado was one of 13 competing in the annual New Mexico ProStart Invitational at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center on Monday. The event provides an opportunity to vie for prestigious scholarships and a chance to compete in the National ProStart Invitational in Washington, D.C., this May.
Ultimately, organizers said, the event can serve as a launching point for kids to transform their kitchen-related passions into careers in culinary arts, tourism or hospitality.
The friendly competition netted these results: Though organizers said they don’t release final counts, a spokeswoman for the New Mexico Restaurants Association, said Taos High School swept the culinary and management categories.
For the culinary category, Albuquerque Atrisco Heritage Academy’s Team 1 placed second and Eldorado’s Team 2 came in third. For management, Deming High School was second and Anthony's Gadsden High was third.
In New Mexico, 35 schools — about 3,000 students — have qualified and enrolled in ProStart's two-year curriculum, which teaches about topics such as nutrition, food costs and how to safely store ingredients.
Wight calls the coursework “rigorous,” adding it’s “not your mom’s home [economics] class.”
Each year, the lesson plan culminates in the annual invitational, judged by about 30 professionals — chefs, culinary professors and restaurant managers. First, second and third place winners are given scholarships and first place winners go on to compete in Washington, D.C.
Before culinary teams even start cooking atop two 8-foot tables with two burners — there’s no electricity — judges visit prep areas to assess how ingredients are stored and take note of how the areas are sanitized.
“In some cases, they might have the best-tasting meal, but they don’t win because there’s some issue with their sanitation, their knife skills or how they work with their team,” Wight said.
Many students said they started preparing for the state event in January. A group from Gadsden said it practiced countless times, working to perfect flavors and presentation all within an hour timeframe.
“These plates have changed over these last three months drastically,” said senior Citlali Esqueda, whose five-person team made open-faced Argentinian sliders with butter-based beef tenderloin, pan-seared Alaskan caught salmon and Natilla, with Southern New Mexico-flavored candies and chocolate spoon. “We’ve improved a lot.”
The outcome, she said, “is pretty rewarding. We ended up creating something amazing.”
In addition to those who vied for culinary awards — what Wight compared to shows on the Food Network and dubbed “the glitter and glitz” of the competition — there were six management groups that presented three-fold posters showcasing restaurant concepts. These included the hypothetical restaurant’s name, menu, pricing, architectural layout and sdecor.
A trio from Rio Rancho presented its idea for Veilleuse, a French restaurant serving dishes like Bouillabaisse and Pommes Duchesses, set in a candlelit space with a glass ceiling “so you can see the stars,” said senior Makenna Kardian.
Kardian and one of her teammates, Kylie Ortego, both won scholarships at last year's competition to attend Johnson & Wales University in Providence, Maine, this fall. Ortego said she will attend Central New Mexico Community College her first two years and go to Maine for her junior and senior years. Kardian will attend Johnson & Wales this fall to pursue a business degree for restaurant management.
“It gives us an opportunity to push ourselves to go off to college,” Kardian said.
Whether a student goes into food service or restaurant management after high school, Wight said, there are still benefits to their participating in ProStart. Research shows students in the program are more likely to stay in school and graduate, earn higher scores on standardized tests and are more motivated in other academic fields.
“They think, ‘Oh, this is why I learn algebra,’ ” Wight said. “In order to price a menu, you have to be able to break down costs and use fractions and multiply those by the number of peas that are on the plate. There’s more to it than just the baking. And then again, baking is chemistry.”
As the hour ran out for the team from Eldorado, the group transported its delicately presented three-course meal to the tasting room, where a panel of judges privately scored each item.
Inside the curtained room, David Sellers of the Street Food Institute Inc. noted Eldorado's crab cakes were so thin they seared all the way through.
Scott Clapp of Central New Mexico Community College exclaimed: “Woo! There’s anger in that plate!" of the salmon, advising the group to cook the dish a bit longer and cut back on the powdery seasoning. And Kerry Logan, a pastry chef and teacher at CNM, said while the team's mousse was "really well made" it was too monochromatic and needed a pop of color.
Once assessed, the judges invited students back into the room to give in-person feedback on pros and cons of each dish. After all dishes were scored, the judges met to tally the points.
Wight said she hopes every teen got something out of the experience.
"It’s learning life skills, how to cook for yourself, your friends and your family," she said, "and maybe hopefully they’ll enjoy it enough to be a part of our industry at point in their lives.”
