Jackson Peinado, right, dances with Maryhelen Kelty with the Santa Fe Folklorico Group as other students begin to dance with each other Friday during Joaquin Martinez’ class.
Students fill their hollow eggs with confetti Friday before decorating them with markers at ATC.
Joaquin Shing, left, laughs while decorating eggs Friday at ATC.

Students in Joaquin Martinez’ 7th grade classes worked with the Santa Fe Folklorico Group to make cascarones, or confetti eggs, for their dance April 15 at the Santa Fe Convention Center.