Hoping to continue the momentum of a worldwide march in early September, nearly a dozen teens and young adults demonstrated Monday at the Capitol Rotunda, calling for state politicians — specifically, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham — to take more significant action against climate change.
Organizers with Earth Care’s Youth United for Climate Crisis Action, known as YUCCA, read aloud a message they wrote to the governor before marching upstairs to deliver it to Lujan Grisham’s administrative office.
In the letter, YUCCA listed its “demands” to combat climate change, and requested the governor meet with the group by Oct. 30 for a formal discussion in which they hope to convince her to declare a climate emergency.
If the governor declines to meet, “we’re definitely not giving up,” said Artemisio Romero y Carver, one of YUCCA’s members and a junior at New Mexico School for the Arts.
“We are talking about escalated action,” he said.
The students’ demands include the creation of a so-called Just Transition Fund, which would move revenue from oil and gas toward implementing strategies to eliminate the state’s dependence on fossil fuels, and passing a moratorium on fracking — specifically in indigenous communities.
The demonstration came 10 days after the Sept. 20 Global Climate Strike — an international, youth-led protest against climate change that took place in more than 2,500 communities and 150 countries around the world.
Organizers say the climate crisis requires immediate action from New Mexico’s politicians.
“Our window is closing very fast, and we’re not moving fast enough,” said Valeria Martinez, a junior at Santa Fe’s Amy Biehl Community School.
Accompanied by about 30 adult allies, the group presented its letter to Lujan Grisham’s chief of staff, John Bingaman. In exchange, he gave them a signed message from the governor.
In the statement, Lujan Grisham outlined a lengthy list of efforts she’s made to advocate for the environment, including ordering New Mexico to join the U.S. Climate Alliance, establishing the New Mexico Interagency Climate Change Task Force and spearheading the Energy Transition Act, which would require the state to be 50 percent renewable by 2030 and 100 percent renewable by 2045.
“I applaud your passion and your willingness to help us achieve this vital goal,” wrote Lujan Grisham, who was attending a feast day Monday at Taos Pueblo. “Thank you for helping to move the conversation in the right direction.”
While some YUCCA members praised the governor for her reply — “I’m very happy the governor acknowledged us,” said 16-year-old Emese Nagy a junior at Amy Biehl — others said her words were not enough.
“The response we were given today was willfully inadequate,” said Romero y Carver.
YUCCA members said they will protest every Friday at the Roundhouse, awaiting another response from Lujan Grisham, Romero y Carver said.
“We are consistent because the threats against us are consistent,” he said. “Our lives are contingent to this movement, so we are definitely invested in the long run.”
Thus far, Sen. Tom Udall and Sen. Martin Heinrich have voiced plans to declare a climate emergency. The Albuquerque City Council declared a climate emergency last month, and Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber sponsored a resolution calling for support for a global climate strike.
That’s proof older generations are listening, YUCCA members said.
“We actually know what’s best for the adults right now,” said Felina Romero, a 20-year-old student at the Albuquerque Charter Academy.