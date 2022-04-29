Propelled by strong winds that can push embers and spot fires as far as a mile, Northern New Mexico wildfires are repeating their nightmare performances of a week ago.
Fire and National Weather Service officials are reporting wind gusts of more than 40 mph in the area. In some places near the Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak Fire, winds could be higher than 60 mph.
A news release from San Miguel and Mora counties said the merged Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak Fire, estimated at nearly 66,000 acres Friday morning, is now expected to reach the community of Gallinas by early Friday evening and at least a mile east of the town by Friday night. And a bulletin from the National Weather Service the fire is spreading rapidly east and southeast through the Gallinas River corridor, calling it "a dangerous and life-threatening situation."
Mandatory evacuations remain in place for Big Pine, Porvenir Canyon, Canovas Canyon, El Porvenir, Gallinas, Lower Canyon Road and Trout Springs.
The news is little better for the Cerro Pelado Fire near Jemez Springs. The communities of Cochiti Mesa and Peralta Canyon are under a "go" evacuation order. That fire has burned 7,245 acres and is only 15 percent contained.
The Cooks Peak Fire near the town of Ocate is at 55,978 acres and 54 percent contained.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.