The Luna Fire burning near Taos was over 10,000 acres, the U.S. Forest Service announced Saturday morning.
Strong winds were expected to fuel the blaze over the weekend, while 327 firefighters worked to contain the flames with air support from helicopters.
On Friday, the Forest Service reported the fire had burned nearly 9,000 acres.
The fire started Oct. 17, but the cause is still under investigation. The Forest Service said it expected the fire to be contained by Nov. 10.
The fire was burning two miles north of Chacon, a small village near the Taos-Mora county line. Smoke was visible in the surrounding communities of Angel Fire, Black Lake, Guadalupita, Mora and Taos.
