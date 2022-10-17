020522SnowPack_2.JPG

Snow covers the Sangre de Cristo Mountains in February just outside the boundary of Ski Santa Fe. Experts predict La Niña’s dry winter curse is likely to return in December.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

Rain lovers who think it’s been too much of a good thing lately should still try to enjoy every drop because a dry stretch lies ahead.

This year’s monsoon — which made the top 10 for the wettest since tracking began in 1893 — helped extinguish the largest wildfire in New Mexico history, kept the Rio Grande flowing strong through most of the summer and offered relief from the state’s 23-year drought.

Much of the state is now deemed abnormally dry or in moderate drought, the least intense ratings by the U.S. Drought Monitor. That’s in sharp contrast to five months ago, when most of the state was immersed in exceptional drought.

Popular in the Community