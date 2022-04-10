When Big Adventure Comics owner Kevin Drennan prepared to open his South Guadalupe Street business on a recent afternoon, he found the front door pried opened with a crowbar.
Fortunately for Drennan, no money or merchandise was taken. But the break-in had a steep price tag: $1,500 for a new, reinforced door. The cost was covered by the building’s manager.
“It could have been much worse,” Drennan said.
Other business owners in the Railyard and Guadalupe districts haven’t been as lucky — and they are banding together to discuss security concerns in the area, which they say include a rise in burglaries and vandalism in the past few months.
“I am privy to our security footage and cameras,” said Kyle Klain, chief operating officer at Barker Realty, which manages the Guadalupe Station building that houses Big Adventure Comics. “It has been an increasing problem for the past couple of years and this recent stint has been particularly bad.”
Carlos Fontana, a repairman for the same building, was at the site Friday, fixing a door at Curiosa, a gift, home goods and jewelry store. The door was pried open early Friday morning.
Fontana said he has noticed a rise in burglary and vandalism since December, calling it the biggest spike he has seen since he started the job nearly 20 years ago.
He said the cost for repairs at damaged businesses can range from $800 to $3,000, depending on the complexity of the mess.
Cindy Cornelsen owns Smash Bangles next door to Curiosa and said her business is one of two in the complex that haven’t been hit. But she fears she could be next.
“We’re still trying to build my business, and it feels like we lost two years because of COVID,” she said. “So, to have this extra [expletive] piled on top of it is beyond stressful.”
Other nearby businesses, including Chico’s, Cowgirl BBQ restaurant and WholeHog Cafe, also have reported break-ins in recent months.
Santa Fe Police Department Chief Paul Joye said while he doesn’t want to discount concerns of business owners in the area, the department only has record of about three incidents in the Guadalupe and Railyard districts between March 1 and April 5 — one at a private residence.
According to data provided by Santa Fe police, there were 44 reported burglaries citywide during that same time.
Joye added it’s possible the business owners are including unreported burglaries or combining other vandalism issues such as graffiti, broken windows or aggressive panhandling into their accounts of problems in the area.
Still, he said, the department has met with business owners over the past couple of weeks to talk about additional actions owners can take to secure their locations.
He said better video recording systems and stronger alarms can help.
“It helps us greatly if the businesses do whatever they can do to make themselves a more hardened target,” he said.
Joye said the department had discussions with residents and business owners in the Railyard and Guadalupe areas in early 2020 about their concerns, with plans for more community meetings, but the pandemic slowed the effort.
But as the pandemic begins to subside, business owners are fretful.
Nina Houle, who owns the footwear store On Your Feet, said someone within the past two weeks popped her door open — likely with a crowbar — and made off with a small amount of cash.
She said the individual may have been scared off by a recently installed security system.
“You bet I’m concerned they will come back,” she said.
Bill Banowsky, owner of the Violent Crown and Sky Coffee in the Railyard District, said he believes the situation may have been exacerbated by the pandemic.
In 2020, he shared a video about his concerns on the Railyard District and sent it to city officials. In the video, area business owners complained about the appearance of vagrancy, burglaries and graffiti in the then-largely shuttered space.
“It just got sort of Mad Max down here,” he said.
Banowsky said things have gotten better since that video was made but noted the Railyard District is not “quite there yet.”
April Viszolay, a business partner of Banowsky’s, said Sky Coffee and the soon-to-come Nuckolls Brewery in the Railyard District both have been burglarized in recent months.
She also has reported the appearance of drug paraphernalia, empty alcohol bottles and a catalytic converted being pulled out of a work vehicle at the Nuckolls site.
She even found human feces smeared on one of the walls.
“That was pleasant to come into work to,” she said.
Christine Robertson, executive director of the Railyard Community Corp., said the nonprofit is negotiating a deal with the city on a new security contract for the area.
Robertson said there was a city contract with Allied Security, which also patrols the midtown campus and other parts of the city, but Railyard officials weren’t satisfied it was working for their area.
She said tenants would regularly voice that they never saw the guards, or they were hard to reach.
“You need a presence to discourage,” Robertson said.
City spokesman Dave Herndon in an email confirmed the city is in the early stages of discussion with Railyard Community Corp. on how the two can partner, adding the city is responsible for security in the open spaces of the Railyard, while the nonprofit is responsible for leased parcels where private businesses operate.
“[New Mexico’s] Anti-donation law draws a distinct boundary between the two,” Herndon wrote.
Herndon added the city did have a contract for the open spaces of the Railyard with Allied Security, but due to the pandemic, the company struggled with hiring guards and was unable to properly cover the area.
Herndon said the city recently closed a request for proposal for a new on-call security service provider that would perform citywide.
“Our hope is to be able to contract with a number of security firms to [diversify] our partnerships and provide more coverage where needed in the city,” he wrote.
