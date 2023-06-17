Local screenwriters and actors say the effects of the weekslong Writers Guild of America strike — a movement with global support — are certain to hit the small screens this fall, when TV series are missing, lackluster or replaced with reruns and lower-quality productions.

“People who say that things are going to be fine and are going to be OK really don’t understand the implications of what’s going on,” said Santa Fe-based writer and actor DezBaa’, a member of the Navajo Nation.

DezBaa’, a member of the Screen Actors Guild, also joined the Writers Guild of America in November and began work as a writer on AMC Network’s thriller series Dark Winds after submitting a 10-page screenwriting sample. She said viewers will feel the punch.