Local screenwriters and actors say the effects of the weekslong Writers Guild of America strike — a movement with global support — are certain to hit the small screens this fall, when TV series are missing, lackluster or replaced with reruns and lower-quality productions.
“People who say that things are going to be fine and are going to be OK really don’t understand the implications of what’s going on,” said Santa Fe-based writer and actor DezBaa’, a member of the Navajo Nation.
DezBaa’, a member of the Screen Actors Guild, also joined the Writers Guild of America in November and began work as a writer on AMC Network’s thriller series Dark Winds after submitting a 10-page screenwriting sample. She said viewers will feel the punch.
The strike, which began May 2, has already shut down the Albuquerque-based HBO Max production Duster, which has employed more than 4,000 workers in the state’s film industry, according to the New Mexico State Film Office. The series follows the first Black female FBI agent seeking to take down a crime syndicate in the Southwest in the 1970s.
At the core of the dispute between the writers guild and Hollywood studios are issues surrounding the lack of pay for proliferating streaming services and the use of artificial intelligence to generate scripts and also replace actors, a trend creative workers fear will increasingly lead to reductions in their earnings.
“It’s hard to write a good sentence, much less a story, much less characters that feel like they walk the Earth,” said Matt McDuffie of Albuquerque, who joined the Writers Guild of America in 1990. “Can AI do it? Not well. AI hasn’t lived a life.”
Along with 20,000 striking screenwriters who hope to halt TV and movie productions across the nation, 65,000 actors have voted to potentially join the nationwide picket lines, which have emerged in Santa Fe and Albuquerque with support from local celebrities like Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin.
Negotiations for improved contracts between the Screen Actors Guild and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers began
June 7, but the actors voted earlier this month to put their livelihoods on the line should those negotiations fail when contracts expire June 30.
DezBaa’ said she worries producers will use artificial intelligence to bypass human creativity by taking people’s ideas and merging them into artificially created scripts and screenplays.
“Whatever you see, it reflects back to you, and if you’re always being reflected back this dumb-downed version of art, and that’s the only nanny or caretaker of your mind, AI will only be able to give you a reflected surface back that’s broken and not quite intelligent,” she said. “This is why it’s very important that we continue to reflect back to ourselves the importance of human innovation and not the importance of robot innovation to be able to maintain that shred of humanity in our creativity.”
McDuffie recalled the 100-day
strike that began in 2007. It established a minimum salary for writers but virtually ignored Netflix, a new streaming service at the time. Writers had been paid residuals for rerun TV shows, but contracts needed newer language to include using their work on streaming services, he said.
“If your show is No. 1 on Netflix, it’s irrelevant to the creators because you don’t get to see a dime of that,” said McDuffie, who has taught screenwriting at the University of New Mexico for 20 years after spending a career writing for HBO, Showtime, CBS, Fox and Warner Bros.
He added, “It doesn’t seem like they’re budging at all on the AI issue, which is terrifying.”
Santa Fe-based actor Diego Romero, a Screen Actors Guild member, also has deep concerns about the future of AI in the industry. A lack of contractual language limiting AI use will open up unfettered access to artificial writing and acting, he said.
“You sign off on it once, and then they can use your image indefinitely,” said Romero, who appeared in The Ballad of Buster Scruggs and the TV series Gunslingers. Actors agree to use of their likenesses for promotional materials, he said, but when those materials extend to media such as video games and there is no pay involved for the actor, it creates problems.
“For instance, I think it was Army of the Dead that did a full-body scan of me in case they were going to use me to turn me into a zombie, so then they could just blow me up, basically. That’s the idea behind it. You do full-body scans, and you can animate them — use AI to create the movements.
“I don’t think any of us hoped that robots would take away the enjoyment of being able to write, to take photos, to be able to act in these movies,” Romero added. “We were hoping that AI and robots would be doing stuff we don’t like to do — waiting tables, cutting the lawn, ordering stuff we need for the house. Now it’s like producers are saying we can cut out the creatives and pay very minimally for this code, these scripts. They’re looking at their bottom dollar.”
McDuffie said AI can easily copy an actor’s likeness, creating an opportunity for production companies to exploit actors.
“You can watch an Al Pacino movie with the sound off and know it’s Al Pacino because Al Pacino moves in a certain way,” he said.
AI can capture those movements with a lower quality, he said, adding many companies “don’t really care about quality.”
DezBaa’ remains optimistic the strike will work, forcing producers to meet writers’ demands because showrunners who act as ultimate authorities over writers’ rooms are also striking.
McDuffie disagrees.
The strike, he said, is not a sure bet. Showrunners also are members of the Producers Guild of America, meaning they have a legal obligation to create a product for the studio.
So far, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers isn’t budging, and McDuffie fears strikers are in for a long haul.
“They’re not sitting down with us. … They’re not even picking up the phone,” he said. “… They’ve backlogged material. They’re sitting on a pile of cash. They already have a golden parachute.
“I don’t think it will be a complete failure,” he added. “We’ll get some concessions, but I don’t think they will concede on AI. We may get a bump in pay.”
McDuffie said: “The thing that bothers me the most, because I’m in the third act of my career, is that it’s going to affect my students. It’s existential because the idea of having a career as a writer in Hollywood has been around for over 100 years, and that will go away.
“We’re not asking for seven-figure incomes. Ninety-nine percent of us don’t have mansions in the hills with swimming pools. We’re working people. We’re just asking for a living wage.”