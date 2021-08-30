Remnants of Tropical Storm Nora will produce rains that are likely to drench Santa Fe and much of New Mexico this week.
Nora's lingering moisture will feed thunderstorms in the first half of the week and be an indirect factor in rain forecast for Friday, when this year's Zozobra burning is set to ignite.
However, rain alone won't extinguish Friday's festival. Lightning and strong winds, which could blow sparks from the flaming, hulking marionette, could pose hazards that would require the popular event to be postponed.
"Safety is always paramount," event organizer Ray Sandoval said. "We do have contingencies where we could look to go on Saturday, we could look to go the following Friday, on Sept. 10. We're not at that point."
Although meteorologists' forecasts vary somewhat, it looks as if Friday will be wet — it's just unknown whether lightning and high winds will accompany the rain, Sandoval said.
Concerns about the coronavirus' faster-spreading delta variant has already curbed the event.
Ticket sales will be capped at 10,000 and attendees must prove they've been vaccinated or have tested negative for the virus within 72 hours of the event.
Nora, which began as a hurricane off Mexico's western coast two days ago, has since weakened to a tropical storm and is dissipating as it moves into the Southwest.
Santa Fe area residents can expect showers between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, said Clay Anderson, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Albuquerque.
The leftover moisture from those storms will generate downpours on Friday and Saturday, Anderson said. "There will be no direct input from the remnants of Nora at that point."
Sandoval said if it's a Seattle-style drizzle, the event will go on, with attendees encouraged to come equipped with umbrellas and rainwear.
A steady rain is stable and won't come with lightning and stiff gusts, he added.
There have been rainy days in the past that didn't stop Zozobra from being ignited, most recently in 2006 and 2015, Sandoval said.
Sandoval said organizers will decide by Thursday whether to postpone the burning so they can announce it to ticket holders.
"We're not going to have people show up and then turn them away," Sandoval said.
