Crews cast a wary eye at the skies over the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire on Wednesday, hoping to dodge lightning and destructive thunderstorms that could undo the progress they’ve made in the past several weeks.
The fire, now entering its 64th day, has slowed to a crawl in recent days and is now at 318,599 acres, with containment at 65 percent. There are 2,773 people battling the blaze and providing other resources.
As has been the case for the past two weeks, firefighters are parrying the fire’s advance on its western edges in rough, often inaccessible terrain.
Operations section chief John Chester said backburns in the area of Elk Mountain — a tactic employed to keep the fire from gaining momentum — have been successful.
“We’ve got it to a place where we can sit back and keep an eye on it so it doesn’t move and if it does, we still have resources and can take action on that,” he said.
Chester hinted there could be a chance the fire facing the northern Pecos Canyon communities could be quieted enough to allow repopulations in those area — some of the last places still under evacuation orders.
“We have started the talks and looking at how we might be able to start potentially start getting these ‘go’ evacuations statuses reduced to maybe a ‘set,’ ” he said at a Wednesday briefing, referring to the ready-set-go evacuation protocol. Those conversations are going to be ongoing, and hopefully there’s going to be good news coming out over the days to come.”
San Miguel County Sheriff Chris Lopez agreed it’s possible the evacuation status in areas that include Holy Ghost and Terrero could change as early as Thursday.
Weather experts said the area around the fire still has a chance for similar weather Thursday. On Wednesday, Chester said lightning was spotted near one of the fire’s more active areas, and crews would continue to keep an eye on the landscape to make sure the strikes didn’t create a new fire, one not immediately seen. A flash flood watch was in place over the fire area, though showers through early Wednesday afternoon were no larger than a quarter-inch.