A storm system moving into New Mexico could bring a one-two-three punch of high winds, high fire danger and — perhaps — some light snow over the next several days.
Daniel Porter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque, said winds would be a danger this week, with gusts as high as 65 to 75 mph in some areas.
High winds also could pose travel problems on the state’s highways, particularly for vehicles with a high profile.
“If [there’s] no need to drive in the northeast corner [of the state] on Wednesday, maybe postpone travel plans,” Porter said.
The system will likely bring rain and perhaps bring snow Wednesday, forecasters said. Santa Fe has a 65 percent chance of precipitation, but aside from the mountain regions around the city, the area is not expecting significant accumulations.
Temperatures will remain above average for this time of year through the next few days and likely hover somewhere in the mid-40s range Wednesday.
A second, weaker storm system may move in to the state this weekend, Porter said. He said it is too early to predict whether the region will enjoy a white Christmas.
