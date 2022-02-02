Micael Albonico knew this drive wasn't going to be run of the mill.
Buffeted by snow and slippery road conditions that forced him to drive 35 mph on U.S. 285 from Roswell toward Santa Fe, the geologist knew it wasn't going to get better as he headed north. With winter in full swing, he instead diverted to his home near Albuquerque and decided to wait out Mother Nature.
"There weren't very many cars," Albonico said. "But you couldn't see the lanes at all. It was all covered in snow."
New Mexico drivers were hammered by wind, snow and ice, thanks to a winter storm that threatens to turn Thursday into a repeat performance of Wednesday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the Santa Fe area could see another 2 to 4 inches of snow Thursday, plus frigid nighttime temperatures hovering near zero or even below.
The storm, which barreled into Northern New Mexico early Wednesday and may not depart until Friday, made travel uncertain — if not outright difficult — for people throughout the state who were impeded by poor road conditions, traffic delays and sketchy side streets.
And it wasn't just drivers who were affected.
Downtown storefront owner Laura LewAllen of LewAllen & LewAllen Jewelry opened her shop late Wednesday morning and closed it early as well — all in the name of safety.
LewAllen commutes from her home south of the city near Madrid, and said the road conditions can vary greatly between there and the city.
"I was pleasantly surprised actually to get into town and see that there was less snow than there was at my house," she said. "But I did definitely — because of the snow this morning — decide to open later and close earlier."
She told one employee scheduled to come in from Los Alamos not to make the drive due to the road conditions, she said.
LewAllen noted other neighboring storefronts were closed all day, and said with the additional temperatures and snow forecast, she likely will keep her store closed Thursday morning as well.
"I think I'll call an audible on it," she said. "If we get a lot more snow, then I'll do the same thing."
The National Weather Service warned residents to prepare for extraordinarily cold temperatures. Thursday's high is expected to reach only into the low 20s, said meteorologist David Craft.
"There will also be some very cold wind chill values dropping as low as minus-seven degrees Fahrenheit Thursday."
Many governmental offices were closed Wednesday, including Santa Fe Public Schools and the city of Santa Fe. The school district announced Wednesday evening that school would at least be on a two-hour delay Thursday as well.
The slick road conditions also led to several accidents in the area. New Mexico State Police shut down lanes of Interstate 25 near La Cienega on Wednesday morning after a semi truck overturned. The accident kept northbound lanes of the highway closed from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the New Mexico Road Advisory system.
New Mexico State Police spokesman Ray Wilson said officials are urging drivers to stay off the roads Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.
"If you don't need to travel, don't travel," he said. "Only if it's an emergency, should you even be out on the road."
If needing to drive for any reason, Wilson recommended bringing extra food, water and blankets in event of an emergency or traffic issues as a result of the weather.
Salt trucks and snowplows from the state Department of Transportation are expected to be working on and monitoring the roads for as long as needed, Wilson added.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.