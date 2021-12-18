Parts of the Questa Ranger District of Carson National Forest sustained significant tree damage after Wednesday morning's windstorm, according to a forest spokeswoman.
The areas hit hardest were near Red River and Taos Ski Valley, with “numerous trees down in this area causing roads and trails to be impassable,” Carson National Forest Acting Collaborations Staff Officer Hilary Markin said in a news release.
Taos Ski Valley Village Manager John Avila told The Taos News on Thursday that more than 30 trees had fallen in the valley, and hundreds more fell near the Bavarian Lodge above Twining Road.
All ski areas in the Enchanted Circle (except for Enchanted Circle Cross-Country Ski Area, which sustained “significant damage”) are now open to the public, Markin said.
“As the damage is assessed, areas may be temporarily closed or inaccessible,” said Adam LaDell, district ranger of the Questa Ranger District.
People who visit Carson National Forest are urged to be cautious.
“In addition to downed trees on the ground, be aware of the risk of hazard trees — standing trees with structural defects from age, fire and disease,” Markin said.
