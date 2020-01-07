When she heard snow is coming to the region later this week, Veronica Baldock reacted with an age-old response.
“Oh, goodie,” said the Colorado college student, who was walking through the downtown Plaza area with friends Wednesday.
Skiers, snow enthusiasts and people who just like to stay in and sip hot chocolate while looking at the white stuff fall outside their windows may be happy: Santa Fe and the surrounding area is likely to get an inch or two from a storm moving in Thursday night and hanging around into Friday.
The storm, coming in from the West Coast, will cause “lingering impacts across the eastern two thirds of New Mexico into Friday evening before it moves farther east,” said Sharon Sullivan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque.
The mountains north of town could get 4 to 5 inches, she said, while Albuquerque likely will see a dusting.
Temperatures that will range in the mid-40s Wednesday will drop to the mid-30s Thursday and Friday as the storm swings into the area.
Temperatures Thursday night could drop to the low 20s, while Friday night will be “very cold.”
“We’re looking at a low of 14 degrees that night,” Sullivan said.
The incoming blast of chilly weather follows a series of hit-and-miss storm systems that have peppered Northern New Mexico since at least Thanksgiving. Sullivan said such storms are not unusual for December and January, when the region tends to receive the most snow.
Saturday and Sunday are expected to be relatively calm, though temperatures will remain in the mid- to high 30s. Another snow system might come through the area by Monday morning, Sullivan said.
Through the rest of January, the northern and central parts of the state are looking at lower-than-normal temperatures and higher-than-normal chances for precipitation, Sullivan said.
This news delighted Greer Brucker, who lives in Los Angeles and is visiting her mother in town.
This kind of weather, she said, is a welcome change.
“It’s better than L.A. winters, where the weather is always the same,” she said.
