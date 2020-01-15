A winter storm working its way from the east will likely bring 3 to 6 inches of snow to Santa Fe early Thursday.
With temperatures hovering in the high 20s for most of the day, "in Santa Fe proper, the Plaza area, it looks like it will be cold enough for it to stick to the ground," said Andrew Church, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque.
Church said the surrounding mountains, including Ski Santa Fe, could receive up to 14 inches of snow. The storm may linger into Friday morning with snow showers and high winds but should "taper off around dusk Friday," Church said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.