Snow.
It's the first sign winter is getting closer.
A storm system moving from the West Coast into California may bring a touch of snow — and a taste of winter — to some areas in the northern part of the state early next week.
Advertisement
Snow.
It's the first sign winter is getting closer.
A storm system moving from the West Coast into California may bring a touch of snow — and a taste of winter — to some areas in the northern part of the state early next week.
Though the slow-moving storm is likely to bring rain to Santa Fe, snow could dust nearby mountains at elevations of 9,500 feet or higher, said Chuck Jones, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Albuquerque.
"You will possibly see some snow heading up to the ski basin area and the northern mountains," he said.
The storm will begin making its arrival Sunday, he said, offering a 70 percent chance of rain in the Santa Fe area.
Jones said to expect temperatures to drop from around 70 degrees on Saturday to the mid-50s Sunday, and then probably into the 40s on Monday.
That's still not the freezing point, so bringing in or covering up the outdoor plants probably is not necessary.
Ski Santa Fe Operations Manager Tommy Long said his team is keeping an eye on weather forecasts. Snow this early is an encouraging sign, he said, though the basin does not plan to start its ski season until Thanksgiving weekend, as usual.
"We'll take all the flakes we can," Long said. "It always really engages everybody for winter; it kind of ramps up the excitement. A lot of times the early snow doesn't stick around for as long but it's a great advertisement for winter."
The storm should linger until midday Tuesday, Jones said. Then, after a couple of days of relief, another system is poised to move in late next week.
Looking forward, Jones said most climate signs are pointing to a dry, warm winter — another La Niña pattern, which causes atmospheric changes that push rainstorms north as they approach the United States and leave the southwestern portion of the country more arid than usual.
General Assignment Reporter
Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Advertisement
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.