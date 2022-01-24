A mid-winter storm is expected to drop snow in the Sangre de Cristo mountains, with Santa Fe expected to get between 1 and 2 inches late Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
The storm will pack a bigger punch in northeastern New Mexico, with San Miguel, Mora and Harding counties expected to see more than 4 inches.
Santa Fe's high on Wednesday will be about 35 degrees. The fast-moving storm is expected to depart quickly, with the city's high in the mid- to high-30s Thursday.
