Santa Fe has hardly ever been this cold on Valentine's Day.
Temperatures dropped to 9 degrees Sunday morning, close to the daily record of 3 degrees in 1948, and are expected to approach zero again early Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Albuquerque.
While Santa Fe saw between 1 to 2 inches of snow overnight, up to a foot of snow fell around Golden and around 7 inches fell in Edgewood.
Parts of Santa Fe can expect at least 4 inches of snow starting Monday night through Wednesday as a cluster of storms moves in from the Pacific Northwest during a dry winter, said Chuck Jones, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
"We're still in line with the accumulation we expected this winter. It isn't going to matter much even if we get a few more of these [types] of [storms]. When you melt it down, it's not all that much," Jones said. "We have to hope for the monsoon season."
