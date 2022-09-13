She stands there, a study in spiritual power and dignity, with one hand pulling a soul from the mouth of hell and the other confidently cradling the baby Jesus.

She is Our Lady of the Light, a luminescent painting of the Virgin Mary by 18th century Mexican artist Miguel Mateo Maldonado y Cabrera (informally known as Miguel Cabrera), and she's come home to Santa Fe. 

Then again, Santa Fe was her home for centuries, though she traveled up to Colorado and elsewhere for a bit before making her way back here with the help of the Sisters of Loretto, whose members recently donated the oil-on-canvas work to the Museum of Spanish Colonial Arts for permanent display. 

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

