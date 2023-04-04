040423 jw lanl meeting3.jpg

Anti-nuclear weapons demonstrator Bobbe Besold watches Tuesday as a panel of representatives from Los Alamos National Laboratory answers questions at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center. The lab has been tasked with increasing its production of plutonium pits for weapons to 30 per year by 2026.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

Anti-nuclear advocates showed up in force Tuesday to grill the head of the federal nuclear security agency at a town hall about plans to have Los Alamos National Laboratory make 30 plutonium pits for warheads a year, a pursuit that has generated heated controversy in Northern New Mexico since its inception.

A standing-room-only crowd filled the meeting room at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center, plus about 200 people attended remotely, almost all of them opponents of the lab producing the bomb core triggers, or pits, that the president, military leaders and other federal officials say are necessary for global nuclear deterrence.

The National Nuclear Security Administration, an Energy Department branch, wants the lab to produce 30 pits yearly by 2026 and the Savannah River Site in South Carolina to make an additional 50 pits by the mid-2030s.

040423 jw lanl meeting1.jpg

Jill Hruby, head of the federal National Nuclear Security Administration, faced sharp questions Tuesday from anti-nuclear weapons advocates during a town hall at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center to discuss Los Alamos National Lab’s nuclear pit production mission.
040423 jw lanl meeting2.jpg

Artemis Yanez plays on a phone Tuesday as he waits for a town hall meeting to start at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center to discuss a controversial plan for Los Alamos National Laboratory to increase its production of nuclear warhead triggers. Protesters asked tense questions of Jill Hruby, the head of the federal National Nuclear Security Administration. “We live in the third-most impoverished state in the nation, and yet we’re throwing away money to build weapons of war rather than take care of our own people,” said Rikki Farrell, a member of the anti-war ANSWER coalition.