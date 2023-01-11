Taos Pueblo at Night

Taos Pueblo at Night by Eanger Irving Couse (9 inches by 12 inches), one of several paintings that were stolen in Boulder, Colo., last month and recovered in a hotel room in Lakewood, Colo., this month, according to police. A suspect was also arrested and charged with the theft.

 Courtesy Boulder Police Department

TAOS — Five paintings stolen in December from a truck parked at a Boulder, Colo., hotel, including three by members of the Taos Society of Artists, have been recovered and a suspect is in custody, according to Boulder police.

The works by Joseph Henry Sharp, Eanger Irving Couse and Ernest Martin Hennings, all members of the Taos Society of Artists, along with Jane Freilicher and Elaine de Kooning were recovered “in good shape” along with a cache of guns, drugs and other stolen items, Boulder police said Monday.

Brandon Camacho-Levine, 31, was arrested and booked on numerous charges: two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon; four counts of drug distribution or manufacturing; one count of first-degree vehicle trespass; two counts of theft between $100,000 and $1 million; two counts of theft between $300 and $999; one count of possession of burglary tools; three counts of failure to appear; and one count of a drug offender distributing drugs while in possession of a firearm.

