Taos Pueblo at Night by Eanger Irving Couse (9 inches by 12 inches), one of several paintings that were stolen in Boulder, Colo., last month and recovered in a hotel room in Lakewood, Colo., this month, according to police. A suspect was also arrested and charged with the theft.
TAOS — Five paintings stolen in December from a truck parked at a Boulder, Colo., hotel, including three by members of the Taos Society of Artists, have been recovered and a suspect is in custody, according to Boulder police.
The works by Joseph Henry Sharp, Eanger Irving Couse and Ernest Martin Hennings, all members of the Taos Society of Artists, along with Jane Freilicher and Elaine de Kooning were recovered “in good shape” along with a cache of guns, drugs and other stolen items, Boulder police said Monday.
Brandon Camacho-Levine, 31, was arrested and booked on numerous charges: two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon; four counts of drug distribution or manufacturing; one count of first-degree vehicle trespass; two counts of theft between $100,000 and $1 million; two counts of theft between $300 and $999; one count of possession of burglary tools; three counts of failure to appear; and one count of a drug offender distributing drugs while in possession of a firearm.
The recovery began Saturday when Boulder Officer Patrick Meehan learned the artwork stolen from a truck in Boulder on Dec. 14 was at a hotel in the City of Lakewood. Boulder Police then coordinated with the Lakewood Police Department to search a hotel room, Boulder police stated.
“A search of the room resulted in the recovery of all the stolen artwork, valued at more than $400,000, still intact, as well as numerous other stolen items, such as handguns and electronics,” according to police. “Additionally, officers recovered a large stash of drugs, specifically nearly 2,000 fentanyl pills and 23 grams of methamphetamine.”
Police suspect Camacho-Levine didn't know the valuable artwork was inside the truck when he broke into the vehicle last month.
The Taos Society of Artists was a group of painters credited with founding Taos as a significant art colony when they settled there after 1898.
Sharp, who had previously been to Taos, encouraged painters Couse and Ernest Blumenschein to visit. After their wagon suffered a broken wheel while on a painting trip to Mexico in 1898, Couse and Blumenschein came to Taos and discovered for themselves why Sharp was so interested in painting this area. They stayed and later founded the society as other painters made their way to Taos.
The five stolen artworks listed by Boulder police were Taos Pueblo at Night by Couse, View of the Taos Pueblo by Sharp, Laguna Pueblo by Hennings, Untitled Madrid Series #3 by de Kooning and Burnett’s Barn by Freilicher.
“This has created quite a buzz in our art world,” said Davison Koenig, executive director and curator of the Couse-Sharp Historic Site, a repository in Taos of works by the two Taos Society of Artists founders. “We even had Bonhams Auctions contact us to, you know, keep our ear to the ground, in case we see hear anything because it's a small art world.”
A recent report in Artforum said Bonhams had sold the paintings by Couse, Hennings and Sharp in November.