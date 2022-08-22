Wanted poster for Ricky Martinez Jr.

A wanted poster for suspected armed robber Ricky Martinez Jr. was put out by Española police Tuesday. Martinez was arrested Aug. 17.

Nearly a week after authorities named Ricky Martinez Jr. the primary suspect in an armed robbery and fatal shooting Aug. 16 at a Blake’s Lotaburger in Española, he still has not been charged with the crimes.

Martinez, 31, was arrested a day later in Santa Fe on a federal warrant accusing him of violating the terms of his parole in an unrelated case. He faces other charges in three separate armed robberies in Española, court records show. He also is suspected in a string of additional robberies throughout Northern New Mexico and faces federal counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and interfering with commerce by threats and violence.

Española Police Chief Mizel Garcia said detectives are still investigating the Aug. 16 death of 22-year-old Lotaburger employee Cypress Garcia and the armed robberies that have plagued Española in recent weeks.

