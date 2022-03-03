A five-car collision that killed a Santa Fe police officer and a retired firefighter from Las Vegas, N.M., following a reckless chase late Wednesday morning has left many unanswered questions — with no one in custody and speculation about whether law enforcement had searched in vain for a kidnapping suspect they said had run from the crash.
Santa Fe police interim Chief Paul Joye confirmed authorities are investigating what he called rumors a woman in the fleeing white vehicle — who said she was the victim of a carjacking and kidnapping that prompted the wrong-way pursuit on Interstate 25 — might have been behind the wheel and alone in the vehicle.
That would mean no dangerous suspect was ever on the loose.
“I’m aware of those rumors flying around,” Joye said. New Mexico State Police, which is investigating, also is aware, he added.
He declined to describe the sequence of events leading to the crash, just north of the Old Pecos Trail exit of I-25, or the logistics of the crash itself — who hit whom and which direction the two Santa Fe police vehicles were heading when they collided with the white car, a pickup driven by a Las Vegas man and a blue car. Police have said the white vehicle initially was traveling north in the southbound lanes, then crossed the median and began heading south in the northbound lanes.
Joye, who said he was waiting for an update on the investigation into the incident, referred questions to the state agency.
“I’m not in a position to step on their toes,” he said.
The fatal collision has devastated Northern New Mexico’s public safety community.
State police identified the slain driver of the pickup as Frank Lovato, 62, who began his firefighting career at age 18 and was described by Las Vegas interim fire Chief Steven C. Spann as “the exact definition of a public servant.”
Lovato and 43-year-old Santa Fe officer Robert Duran of Rio Rancho were pronounced dead at the scene by the state Office of the Medical Investigator. Duran had a wife and two teenage sons. The officer was “well-respected and loved by his peers,” Joye said at a news conference late Wednesday.
State police Officers Ray Wilson and Dusty Francisco did not respond to questions about who was driving the white car leading the chase or whether they were still searching for a kidnapping suspect. They have not publicly identified a suspect and have not released the name of the woman in the car.
“According to witnesses, an unidentified male subject fled the area on foot,” Wilson wrote in a news release Thursday evening. “He was described only as wearing a red shirt, black pants, and a black jacket.
“NMSP does not believe that there is an ongoing threat to the public,” the news release added.
It noted police had a false lead on a suspect early in the investigation. An alert was issued to area law enforcement naming an Alcalde man as a potential suspect, accused of kidnapping a woman at knifepoint in Santa Fe, stealing her car and fleeing north on I-25 when the vehicle was spotted by city police.
Wilson wrote in an email Thursday, “New Mexico State Police investigators contacted this individual and after thorough investigation he was cleared and ruled out as a suspect.”
The alert, which had appeared on social media, was intended only for law enforcement agencies, he wrote, adding, “It is unknown who posted it to social media.”
The man identified in the alert could not be reached for comment.
The New Mexican is not naming him because he has not been accused of a crime.
In the news release issued Thursday evening, Wilson wrote: “The details contained in this release are the most current information we have in an ever-evolving and dynamic investigation. We appreciate your patience as we progress through this complex investigation with our partner agencies.
“NMSP is committed to arresting and charging the person that caused this tragic crash,” he continued.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday ordered all flags in the state to half-staff from Thursday through sundown Monday in honor of Duran, who, she said in a statement, “served the Santa Fe community with dedication and selflessness.”
“My prayers are also with the loved ones of retired Las Vegas firefighter Frank Lovato, who was integral to the growth of the town’s fire department,” the governor added.
State police ask anyone who has information related to the investigation to call Investigations Bureau Sgt. Andrew Jorgenson at 505-490-3871 or Agent Wyatt Harwell at 505-316-5254.
A terrible tragedy, involving a violation of the NM Safe Pursuit Law and SFPD Pursuit Policy. SFPD policies available at; https://www.santafenm.gov/archive_center/20#cat-9565 due to Signe. SFPD didn't want them online. Our SF police, and the NMSP have "gotten away" with these dangerous pursuits, sometimes involving wrong way traffic on the interstate. This time it was fatal. Now, perhaps, they will begin to comply with the NM Safe Pursuit Act, and the SFPD Use of Force policy. Webber should go "outside" the state for the SFPD Chief, as illegal pursuits and illegal Use of Force is rampant in our state, We need a "fresh pair of eyes".
[thumbdown][thumbdown][thumbdown] Ding! Just like clockwork, another CM comment lambasting law enforcement practices. Maybe this is really a bot that auto-feeds comments.
Mr. Harris, I have provided a link to the SFPD policy so you can check their policy, also their Use of Force policy. I suggest also the Safe Pursuit Act. Another inconvenient fact, Officer Duran was "certified" on 6/12/2015 to an ILLEGAL curriculum, thus throwing his "certification" into question, installed in December 2013 in violation of both content and process. The Law Enforcement Academy Board, chaired by AG Hector Balderas, knew of this and did NOTHING. I am not accusing Duran, I am indicting the NM police training system, and Hector Balderas. BTW, pls ask the Governor to veto HB68, which will make this problem even worse. For information cmechels@q.com I am not a crazy cop hater, just a concerned citizen trying to address our corrupt police training. I don't recall seeing any of you at the LEAB meetings... No, I am not ignorant of the law.
CM continues to loudly proclaim his ignorance of the law.
A carjacking, a kidnapping, and a hostage situation are definitely serious enough crimes to justify the pursuit.
Here is a link to the law so you gain see how wrong CM is.
https://law.justia.com/codes/new-mexico/2014/chapter-29/article-20/section-29-20-4/
Like to debate, to see who's the ignorant one?? I've been working this problem since 2013. Where were you???
You have repeatedly stated that this police pursuit and the one that occurred on 1/9, violated the Safe Pursuit act, without ever articulating why. If you can give a rational defense of why those pursuits were wrong, do so.
My reading is that both these pursuits were allowed due to the nature of offenses involving violent criminals.
CM. Yup. Definitely a compliance and procedure issue. We should have allowed the criminal to complete his kidnapping and today we could expend our energy on searching for the female. Stop with your rhetoric and using your Google search skills!
(1) a law enforcement officer may initiate a high speed pursuit to apprehend a suspect who the officer has reasonable grounds to believe poses a clear and immediate threat of death or serious injury to others or who the officer has probable cause to believe poses a clear and immediate threat to the safety of others that is ongoing and that existed prior to the high speed pursuit;
The man had kidnapped a woman at knifepoint and was driving the wrong way on the freeway. That is an immediate danger.
