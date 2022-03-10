Dorjee Gyaltsen of Santa Fe carries an enshrined portrait of the Dalai Lama as he marches down Paseo de Peralta during Thursday’s annual Tibetan Peace Rally. March 10, also known as Tibetan Uprising Day, marks the anniversary of thousands of Tibetans marching on the Chinese capital while attempting to protect the Dalai Lama and protesting the Chinese occupation of their land. Thousands of Tibetans would be killed as part of the 1959 uprising, and restrictions and crackdowns in the country by the Chinese still continue today.

