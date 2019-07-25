Still many questions as police look into Santa Fe’s third homicide of 2019

It has been nearly a week since 33-year-old Santa Fean Matthew Corral was shot dead just yards from a bustling downtown area filled with restaurants and bars in the heart of tourist season.
Police have made no arrests. They say they have no suspects.
“We’re making progress,” Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said Thursday. “We certainly are. But with things like this, we can’t just say, ‘We need a suspect.’ ” Some cases take “a long period of time to develop a suspect,” he added.
Detectives have been interviewing witnesses and looking at surveillance video from businesses in the area, but officials have not announced any significant developments in the case and have no suspected motive for Corral’s killing.
“With these things, we have to get our facts straight, we have to put everything together,” Valdez said.
Police reports said officers were called at 12:20 a.m. Sunday to the intersection of West De Vargas Street and Don Gaspar Avenue, just on the other side of the Santa Fe River from Alameda Street, south of the Plaza. Two women riding in an Uber spotted Corral lying face down in the street.
The women told the Uber driver to stop, and after initially believing that Corral was drunk, turned him over, saw he wasn’t breathing and tried to resuscitate him, the reports said.
A man told police he had been at the skate park about two blocks down on De Vargas Street and heard “a loud noise” that sounded like a gunshot at about 12:10 a.m, according to the reports.
Valdez said the women riding in the Uber told police Corral’s wallet had been lying near him when they found him, but it was not known if anything had been stolen from it.
Little is known about Corral. Valdez said he had been self-employed in the construction industry, and he had lived at a few different locations in Santa Fe, most recently on Louraine Circle, since moving to the city. Corral’s Facebook page shows photos of him hiking, fishing, attending events with friends and practicing yoga postures in natural settings.
“He was always the life of the party,” a good friend, Ryan Lee, told The New Mexican. “Very fun and outgoing. He lived life and lived it to the fullest.”
Public records show Corral previously lived in Northern California, and his Facebook page said he had lived in Taos in 2016.
“He was here that night,” said Trinidad Montaño, manager at the Del Charro bar and restaurant on West Alameda Street and Don Gaspar Avenue, pointing to the seat at the bar where he had seen Corral sitting sometime earlier on that busy Saturday night — wearing a fedora and a muscle shirt that showed a chest tattoo.
“He wasn’t misbehaving; nothing really stuck out to me, as far as his behavior,” Montaño said. “He wasn’t a flashy guy.”
From the bar’s entrance, the area where Corral’s body was found can be seen through thick trees across the river. Nearby Don Gaspar Avenue often is used for late-night downtown parking.
“It’s pretty tragic,” Montaño said, noting there had not been violence like that so close to that area before.
Police are investigating whether Corral also had been to the Boxcar and Cowgirl bars that night as well. He was believed to have been with friends at some locations, but he might have gone off on his own later.
“We know he was at several bars in the downtown area,” Valdez said. “We know some of his friends saw him throughout the night.” He added that Corral’s vehicle also was found downtown, but it is not known whether he had been walking to it or going to meet someone else when he was shot.
Montaño said he didn’t hear the shooting from the bar that night, but he went over to the scene across the river when he learned about it. At the shooting scene, he found a few customers who had been at Del Charro that night, including the two women who left in the Uber and tried to save Corral’s life.
“They were pretty distraught,” Montaño said.
The shooting, Santa Fe’s third homicide of the year, came a little more than a week after a midday murder-suicide involving a popular local singer, Ernestine Romero, and her husband in almost the same location, which also is mere steps from the state Capitol.
Lilia Chacon, a city spokeswoman, downplayed concerns about public safety in the wake of Corral’s killing.
“I don’t think it’s fair to characterize this as a shooting that happened in the middle of where people are walking around,” Chacon said. “This is actually a very remote area. It’s on the other side of the river, and it is a place where unfortunately there are a lot of homeless people, there is a lot of drug activity. It’s just a fact of that area, as much as we try to clean it, as much as we try to provide services.
“The reality is, this incident is as rare as it is tragic,” Chacon said.