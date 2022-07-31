In a state full of roadrunners, Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber’s administration should adopt a tortoise as its mascot.
The city’s audit for the 2021 fiscal year was due Dec. 15. August has hit the calendar, but the audit remains unfinished.
Never fear. A committee of the city government is convening Monday evening to hear an update from Webber’s interim assistant finance director. It should be a breathless session.
Webber’s failures on completing annual audits on time are chronic — three in succession. With his Finance Department unable to do its job, why didn’t the state auditor assert himself years ago?
Former Democratic state Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton is charged with stealing vast sums of money from the Albuquerque Public Schools for at least six years. Why weren’t state auditors leading the way on that investigation?
APS and the city of Santa Fe are large governments with ample resources. Yet they did not keep track of their own bank accounts.
The state auditor is supposed to be a line of defense in combating this sort of fraud and waste. But politicians for two decades have treated the auditor’s office as a stepping-stone to loftier positions.
Hector Balderas, a Democrat, was just 33 when voters elected him as state auditor in 2006. Balderas served two four-year terms, though not by choice. He attempted to shorten his time as auditor by heading for the browner pastures of Washington.
Balderas ran for the U.S. Senate in 2012, a time-consuming effort for someone overseeing hundreds of audits a year. Martin Heinrich trounced Balderas in the Democratic primary election. If Balderas had won, his hope of leaving the auditor’s office for the Senate would have continued at least until the November general election.
Term limits ended Balderas’ service as state auditor, but they did not lessen his ambition for higher office. Voters elected him as state attorney general in 2014.
Balderas is in the midst of a high-profile case as his second term as attorney general draws to a close. He is prosecuting Williams Stapleton on charges of fraud, racketeering, money laundering and other crimes.
An equally ambitious politician, Democrat Tim Keller succeeded Balderas as state auditor starting in 2015. Keller, then 37, resigned his position as a state senator after voters elected him auditor.
If Williams Stapleton really was stealing from the Albuquerque Public Schools, Keller played no part in uncovering the scandal.
In fact, Keller did not complete his four-year term as auditor. He resigned from office in 2017 after winning election as mayor of Albuquerque.
The irony was Keller traded the springboard position of auditor for the dead-end job of mayor. Crime waves, a clunky transit system and a police department with a history of brutality became Keller’s responsibility.
Keller used to speak of his desire to become governor. He might still run one day. But bailing out prematurely as state auditor and presiding over a problem-plagued city won’t give him much hope of winning.
Republican Wayne Johnson was appointed interim auditor to complete Keller’s term. Democrat Brian Colón defeated Johnson in the 2018 election. It was a bounce-back race for Colón, who’d lost to Keller for mayor of Albuquerque.
Colón was more than halfway into his four-year term as auditor when he announced his candidacy for attorney general. Only he knows how much time and effort he’d already expended to prepare his campaign.
Colón’s attempt to vault from auditor to top law enforcement officer of the state ended badly. Voters rejected him in the June Democratic primary.
The reasons for Colón’s defeat probably were many. His willingness to spend 13 months of his auditor’s term campaigning for another office hurt him in Santa Fe, city of delinquent audits.
At one point, Colón seemed as frustrated as Santa Fe’s residents.
“After ringing the alarm for more than a year, and speaking directly with Mayor Webber, the city continues to demonstrate a reckless disregard for compliance with statutory and regulatory requirements,” Colón said while also campaigning for attorney general.
Colón will vacate the auditor’s office in five months. His successor probably will be Democrat Joseph Maestas, a former Santa Fe city councilor, Española mayor and outgoing member of the state Public Regulation Commission.
So feeble are state Republicans that they didn’t field a candidate for auditor. Maestas might or might not have a Libertarian as an opponent in November. Either way, Maestas can’t lose.
At 61, Maestas is older than each of the last three elected auditors. He has a chance to break the cycle of sitting auditors campaigning for other offices.
“My focus 100 percent of the time will be on the auditor’s office,” Maestas said over the weekend.
In a state of corruption, waste and ineptitude, that would guarantee one thing: There’s a ray of hope.