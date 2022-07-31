In a state full of roadrunners, Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber’s administration should adopt a tortoise as its mascot.

The city’s audit for the 2021 fiscal year was due Dec. 15. August has hit the calendar, but the audit remains unfinished.

Never fear. A committee of the city government is convening Monday evening to hear an update from Webber’s interim assistant finance director. It should be a breathless session.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

