Few answers in Española girl’s death

Renezmae Calzada, 5, and family, in a photo from the family’s GoFundMe page.

 Courtesy photo

The tragic case of Renezmae Calzada moved toward a stunning conclusion Monday when Malcolm Torres pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2019 beating death of his 5-year-old stepdaughter.

Torres, 29, faces a minimum of 30 years and up to life in prison and will remain in federal custody until his sentencing, which has not been scheduled, according to a statement by U.S. Attorney Alexander Uballez.

The girl's disappearance and death gripped the area around Española in September 2019, sparking a dayslong search by hundreds of people, including law enforcement who took to the hills on horseback, motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles.

Donavan Maestas walks out of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Española holding a picture of his 5-year-old cousin, Renezmae Calzada, following her memorial in 2019. 
People pray together in 2019 at a candlelight vigil for Renezmae Calzada at Española’s plaza.

