A crew at Green Tractor Farm in La Cienega worked Tuesday to cover plants early in the morning before the winds picked up in anticipation of possible freezing temperatures overnight. The crew covered eggplants, green and red chiles, sweet peppers and basil, but left some plants like cucumbers, zucchinis and beans uncovered. “It’s really a hard call and really hard with this wind,” Conwell said. “The tools we have are good for covering small plants in the spring, but not tall plants in 40- or 50-mile-per-hour winds."
Advertisement
VIDEO NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
Articles
- Combat pilot, gallery owner and creator of famed treasure hunt dies
- Hernandez man charged with kidnapping, raping girl, 14
- For Zozobra, the show goes on — on TV and online
- Santa Fe could see snow, freezing temps Tuesday
- Luján declines to take part in TV debate
- 'Unprecedented' snow forecast for Northern New Mexico
- O'Reilly Auto Parts on Airport Road fined $79,200 for mask violations
- Bicyclist killed in crash near Santa Fe High School
- St. Vincent's first hospitalized virus patient recalls struggle to survive
- Zozobra burns, all alone
Images
Videos
Commented
- Luján declines to take part in TV debate (57)
- Woman issues warning after attack in Santa Fe pedestrian tunnel (44)
- O'Reilly Auto Parts on Airport Road fined $79,200 for mask violations (37)
- Lujan Grisham apologizes after Española mayor rips mask comments (36)
- A national spotlight shines on New Mexico (35)
- New health order to revive indoor dining in New Mexico (35)
- New Mexico sees steep drop in new virus cases (34)
- Lujan Grisham touts clean energy jobs in convention speech (34)
- Teachers union seeks full semester of remote learning (33)
- Restaurants one of riskiest workplaces in N.M. for coronavirus, data shows (32)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.