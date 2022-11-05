An iconic mural with a storied history painted on the Halpin Building on Guadalupe Street is gone but not forgotten.

Artist Hernan Gomez Chavez, 30, has dedicated his time to creating a 14-foot sculpture titled Ode to the Multi-Cultural Mural to be displayed temporarily outside the New Mexico Museum of Art Vladem Contemporary even as the museum prepares to display a replica of the mural inside permanently.

The mural, Multi-Cultural, was painted by Gilberto Guzman and a group of artists more than 40 years ago. As the building was slated to be turned into the new Vladem Contemporary art museum, the mural became the center of a lawsuit that aimed to save it from being destroyed.

