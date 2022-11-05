Artist Hernan Gomez Chavez burnishes roses and grinds down rough edges on his 14-foot sculpture titled Ode to the Multicultural Mural at his Santa Fe studio on Oct. 15. The piece is an homage to a 40-year-old mural by Chicano artist Gilberto Guzman that was recently removed under protest from the state-owned Halpin Building.
Artist Hernan Gomez Chavez burnishes roses and grinds down rough edges on his 14-foot sculpture titled Ode to the Multicultural Mural at his Santa Fe studio on Oct. 15. The piece is an homage to a 40-year-old mural by Chicano artist Gilberto Guzman that was recently removed under protest from the state-owned Halpin Building.
An iconic mural with a storied history painted on the Halpin Building on Guadalupe Street is gone but not forgotten.
Artist Hernan Gomez Chavez, 30, has dedicated his time to creating a 14-foot sculpture titled Ode to the Multi-Cultural Mural to be displayed temporarily outside the New Mexico Museum of Art Vladem Contemporary even as the museum prepares to display a replica of the mural inside permanently.
The mural, Multi-Cultural, was painted by Gilberto Guzman and a group of artists more than 40 years ago. As the building was slated to be turned into the new Vladem Contemporary art museum, the mural became the center of a lawsuit that aimed to save it from being destroyed.
After months of litigation, an agreement was made in September 2021 to have a small replica of the mural created and have it permanently displayed inside the new museum’s lobby.
The museum unveiled the replica Oct. 10 and will put it on display once construction of the New Mexico Museum of Art Vladem Contemporary is completed.
Even with the replica being commissioned, Gomez Chavez said he still wanted to have something to commemorate the mural displayed outside the museum, so he decided to get help from the community to make something.
“The reason I’m doing this piece is because I want to memorialize it and kind of speak to the, like, weird nuanced history of not only the mural, but also New Mexico,” Gomez Chavez said.
The sculpture will depict La Virgen de Guadalupe, the brown-skinned mixed-Indigenous patroness of the Americas, surrounded by large, forged steel roses and sani scarves — brightly colored floral garments that translate to “grandmother scarves” in Navajo.
Gomez Chavez said he hopes to find it a permanent home in the Santa Fe Railyard after its time outside the Vladem has passed. For now, the artist is collecting donations to help him complete the piece and have it moved to the museum.
“I’m crossing my fingers and just letting things happen as they may because it’s really important to me that it becomes a permanent piece,” Gomez Chavez said.
Gomez Chavez is working with fellow artist Carrie Wood to build the sculpture. They are collaborating with Keep Santa Fe Multicultural — a community campaign that fought to keep the original mural in place — to collect funds needed to create the work.
The mural depicted people of different cultures, known landmarks of Northern New Mexico and the development of the region. During the controversy surrounding its removal, Gomez Chavez posted a sign in front of the mural that read: “Do not erase our history. A nation that forgets its past has no future” and asked artists to boycott painting a temporary mural.
Gomez Chavez said he initially wanted the sculpture to be a protest piece but decided to work with the Department of Cultural Affairs and Museum of New Mexico Foundation to ensure it gets displayed.
“I think that was the best decision we could have made because it’s going to be done in a peaceful manner,” Gomez Chavez said.
“We think it’s fantastic to be able to collaborate with a lot of local contemporary artists, especially in terms of something that acts as an homage to a piece of Santa Fe’s cultural history,” said Mark White, executive director of the New Mexico Museum of Art. “We’re very happy to be able to work with him to make sure that this piece is seen in the context that he wants it to be seen.”
Though Gomez Chavez said he has moved past the conflict, he is still reckoning with what the mural meant to people struggling to afford living in the city and what its removal said to them.
“This is my love letter to Santa Fe, as somebody who can’t afford to live here,” Gomez Chavez said in a recent interview. “So it’s much deeper than the mural for me; it’s more so about who gets to decide what gets to stay and what doesn’t, and who gets to live here and who doesn’t. It’s a question of wealth and power, ultimately.”