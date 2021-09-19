Coronavirus vaccination advocates face a tough fight in convincing a skeptical population of unvaccinated people to get their shots.
As with people throughout the country, New Mexico residents seem to have joined one of two camps: the vaccinated, who feel it’s selfish or ignorant not to get the shots, and the unvaccinated, who don’t trust the safety of the vaccines, doubt they’ll contract COVID-19 or are suspicious of public health experts.
“They’re getting their science, and that’s with quotation marks, from people who don’t have a scientific background,” Louise Lasley, a retiree from Santa Fe, said of the unvaccinated. She said the vaccine “seems like the obvious thing to do to bring it [the pandemic] under control.”
Recent statistics from the state Department of Health show just how sluggish vaccination rates have become. Even with vaccines receiving emergency use authorization in May for 12- to 15-year olds, September numbers are comparatively low compared to those of most other months this year.
September also had the advantage of the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization in August of a third shot for certain immunocompromised people.
As of Sept. 13, the most recent date for which data is available, an average of 3,557 New Mexico residents received the vaccinations daily this month compared with a daily average of 17,985 over the first 13 days of April.
Only July, at 2,568 vaccinations, had a lower average than September over the first 13 days of the month, and that was when the pandemic appeared to be subsiding.
Jesse James Gomez, lead organizer of Concerned Citizens for New Mexico, has not received the vaccinations and doesn’t intend to. Gomez said his organization has hundreds of New Mexico residents who feel the same way.
“The best thing we can do is stop and question these things,” said Gomez, who lives in Chaves County. “We simply need to look at all sides of the story.”
Gomez said people such as hospital nurses shouldn’t be required by state government to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.
That’s “illegal coercion” and “government overreach,” he said.
Government mandates are segregating society into “the clean and the unclean,” he added.
He called the vaccines experimental and unproven, and he said they are causing “damage across the board” to people as well as small businesses. A person’s medical decision should be an individual choice, he said.
National data also shows how hard it will be to get the remaining unvaccinated people to the clinic for shots.
The Kaiser Family Foundation reported last month its July polling found that among unvaccinated people, 53 percent said getting the vaccination is a bigger risk than catching the disease. Of those who will “definitely not” get vaccinated, three-fourths said getting the shots comes with greater risk than contracting the disease.
Orlando Marquez, chairman of the New Mexico Hispanic Heritage Committee, said Thursday at the state fair that he felt safer having been vaccinated. Vaccines have been effective against diseases such as polio and smallpox, he said, and he expressed dismay with those who haven’t gotten the COVID-19 shots.
“I consider it a badge of honor — ‘Yeah, I got vaccinated so I can enjoy entertainment like this,’ ” Marquez said as a Latino band played.
Lindsey Alvarez worked in a window-and-door company’s booth Thursday at the fair and said her family is divided on the vaccinations. Alvarez said she agrees with the need to get vaccinated, but her parents have reservations about it.
She said her grandmother contracted Guillain-Barré syndrome after a flu shot a couple of years ago, and that shook their confidence in vaccinations. Guillain-Barré is a disease that attacks the nerves.
The state Health Department reported late last week that 69.5 percent of New Mexico residents 18 and older were fully vaccinated, and 52.2 percent of those age 12 to 17 had received the complete vaccination regimen.
Dr. Jeffrey Salvon-Harman, chief patient safety officer with Presbyterian Healthcare Services in Albuquerque, said he hoped conversations between patient and health care providers might open the gates for vaccination among reluctant people.
Salvon-Harman said that, even against the delta variant of the virus, those who have been fully vaccinated are five times less likely to contract the disease and more than 10 times less likely to be hospitalized with it.
Getting vaccinated and observing other coronavirus safety precautions, such as hand-washing and distancing, are “the road out of the pandemic,” he said.
Lasley said it’s incredible that with the sickness and deaths caused by the coronavirus, people could view it as a vital freedom to avoid the shots. That, she said, is “a freedom to think only of yourself.”
