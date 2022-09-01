The New Mexico Public Education Department on Thursday released statewide student assessment results for the first time since 2019, showing only 34 percent of public school students in grades 3-8 were proficient in reading and just 26 percent proficient in math this spring.
Santa Fe Public Schools saw similar results: 34 percent proficient in language arts and 24 percent in math.
The rates, blasted as dismal by some critics of the Lujan Grisham administration, were slightly higher than in pre-pandemic years — but officials speaking in a virtual media roundtable on the scores cautioned against making comparisons.
The testing and evaluation methods used this year were too different, they said.
Students took the state’s new Measures of Student Success and Achievement exams, developed in partnership with scores of educators. Teachers also helped create guidelines for ranking students on their proficiency level, from novice to advanced.
Under the new guidelines, only seven grade levels were tested, the testing time was reduced by about half, the tests were primarily multiple choice and ranked students on four achievement levels instead of five.
“This test is the best tool I’ve seen so far in New Mexico that we can use to make decisions to make adjustments to curriculum, to help parents understand what they might do from home to help their children,” Public Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus said.
Lynn Vasquez, the agency’s director of assessment and learning management systems, said educators who developed the tests believed “our students and communities deserved this fresh start. … And given that pandemic disruption, it’s really the ideal time for us to establish a new baseline.”
The new state test results came as a national study made public Thursday found math and reading scores for America’s 9-year-old students fell sharply during the pandemic, underscoring the impact of two years of learning disruptions. New Mexico in past years has ranked poorly among states on the National Assessment of Educational Progress.
New Mexico serves about 320,000 K-12 students, 63 percent of them Hispanic and 11 percent Native American. Nearly three-quarters of the state’s students qualify for free and reduced-price lunch programs.
Native students had some of the lowest proficiency rates, according to the state’s new data, with about 18 percent proficient in reading and 13.5 percent proficient in math.
Rates for Hispanic and Black students in the state also were much lower than those for white and Asian students.
Matthew Goodlaw, director of research, evaluation and accountability for the Public Education Department, acknowledged the disparities.
“From a high-performance lens, these results don’t pass muster, and we don’t pretend that they do,” he said. “We are looking at the data with clear and eager eyes. We hold ourselves accountable to the students and their families and will work with our local school systems to identify and target schools and specific supports throughout the state.”
The department said it will help schools boost achievement for students of color through extended learning time, strategies to engage families, training in the use of culturally relevant teaching techniques and partnerships with local organizations.
“It’s really critical that we’re engaging students in areas that we’re tying what’s in the standards and how we implement curriculum to what’s important in their lives and to the dreams their families and they have for their post-secondary endeavors,” said Jacqueline Costales, the Public Education Department’s curriculum and instruction director.
Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez said the local district is hoping to improve student success through its move toward standards-based learning, which does away with letter grades and evaluates students based on how well they’ve mastered age-appropriate course material.
“Thirteen schools are implementing standards-based learning and grading, which is an innovative effort to ensure equity in learning,” Chavez said in a statement. “This follows careful planning over the past several years. As all schools move to this new system over the next two years, we expect to see improvements in student proficiency.”
New Mexico Republicans blamed the low proficiency rates on Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s decision to close schools during the pandemic; though, New Mexico long has remained at or near the bottom of national education rankings.
“The disgraceful numbers are indicative of an administration that has systematically failed education in New Mexico,” the Republican Party of New Mexico said in a statement. “When the pandemic hit, Gov. Lujan Grisham shut down schools and used her illogical and arbitrary COVID policies to hurt our students via online learning.”
State Senate Republican Leader Greg Baca said in a statement, “The results of these assessments demonstrate what we already knew to be true — that our children bore the brunt of this Governor’s draconian closures. These students, especially those in our minority and underserved communities, had their lives and education put on hold because of politics, and no amount of political spin can change that.”
The Public Education Department said it is launching a family assessment portal and parent guide Sept. 16 that will have testing data as well as individualized student reports.
Steinhaus said the new assessment system was a move toward giving all New Mexico students an opportunity to succeed and he was “confident” there will be improvements next year.
“Let’s always bring it back to what’s most important, and that’s the child,” he said. “ … Every single one of them has a strength, and part of our assessment strategy is to find where they shine, where their strengths are and to shine a spotlight on that.”