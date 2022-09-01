The New Mexico Public Education Department on Thursday released statewide student assessment results for the first time since 2019, showing only 34 percent of public school students in grades 3-8 were proficient in reading and just 26 percent proficient in math this spring.

Santa Fe Public Schools saw similar results: 34 percent proficient in language arts and 24 percent in math.

The rates, blasted as dismal by some critics of the Lujan Grisham administration, were slightly higher than in pre-pandemic years — but officials speaking in a virtual media roundtable on the scores cautioned against making comparisons.

