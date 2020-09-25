Bertha Casillas doesn't like thinking about how in past years she sometimes overlooked filling out her census form.
Now, the Hobbs resident feverishly works the phone lines as a volunteer for the U.S. Census Bureau, making up to 200 calls per day to encourage others to complete the census.
Every call counts, she said, because every person counted means more federal money for the state.
"This is funding for our hospitals, our schools, our roads, my kids," said Casillas, who works at the state Department of Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources. "That's why I'm doing this."
She's not the only state employee to volunteer for the census effort. With every person not counted resulting in an estimated $3,700 in lost federal funding, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and other state leaders have been spearheading efforts to help the state hit the 100 percent mark.
In August, the governor announced she was asking state employees to volunteer to call people to ensure they had filled out their forms. If the answer is no, volunteers connect those folks with a representative of the Census Bureau by phone.
The bureau released data Friday showing that 94.4 percent of New Mexico households had filled out their census information. Just six other states, including Alabama, Louisiana and Montana, had a lower percentage count.
The governor said Friday she wants 100 percent. "New Mexicans deserve every penny of federal funding owed to New Mexicans, funding paid for by our own taxes," she said in an email. "The census is critical to ensuring proper funding for roads, schools, and health care across the state, and I am so grateful to the state employees who have volunteered to ensure that every New Mexican is counted, as is their right."
The U.S. Constitution requires the federal government to count the population every 10 years. The data is used to draw boundaries for congressional districts, which determines in part how much political power communities get in Washington. It also is used to make decisions about federal spending on a broad range of programs, from highway maintenance to education, school lunches to Medicaid.
In early August, the Census Bureau announced it would end the count by Sept. 30 — a month early — causing many states to rush to get everyone counted.
Neither the governor nor census advocates are taking for granted the possibility that the Sept. 30 deadline might be extended based on a recent federal court order saying the Census Bureau must stick to its original deadline of Oct. 31.
The Trump administration filed an appeal Friday against that court order in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which could add confusion to continued efforts to get an accurate count.
Given the circumstances, Lujan Grisham said state leaders "are proceeding as if we only have a few more days to get every New Mexican counted but are hopeful that the Trump administration is forced to abandon its naked attempt to rig the Census through a purposeful undercount."
Leading Democrats have accused President Donald Trump of deliberately trying to undermine efforts to get a full count so Republicans can benefit when it comes to congressional redistricting efforts.
Some states are having more success than others in hitting the 100 percent mark. For example, as of Friday, West Virginia led the pack with 99.9 percent of its residents responding, followed by Idaho, with 98.9 percent counted, according to census data.
Casillas estimates about 25 percent of people she's reached by phone said they did not fill out their census forms yet.
"Some say, 'I forgot about it,' or 'I didn't get a form,' or don't want to do it," she said. "I was one of them once. I got busy with my lifestyle, busy with my kids, said, 'I'll do it in a minute, in just another minute.' "
Now, she says, most of those people thank her and say something like, "I'm fixing to get online and do it now."
Based on state data, the 104 state volunteers have made close to 489,000 calls since the initiative began. In the last 20 days, they connected 1,000 household members directly to U.S. Census Bureau representatives.
Assuming the Sept. 30 deadline holds, Casillas said she believes New Mexico can reach "at least 99.9 percent" by then.
"I'm gonna hit it hard from here on out," she said. "If I call 200 people in a day and I reach 10 people who didn't do it who end up doing it, I feel that's success."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.