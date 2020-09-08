One former and one current employee of the New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department have filed a lawsuit accusing the state agency of paying them less than their male counterparts because of their gender.
In the lawsuit filed recently in state District Court, Katherine Pickford says she had two degrees in geology and 19 years of regulatory experience when the department hired her in 2014 to a perform oil- and gas-related evaluation and monitoring tasks "with essentially no supervision."
But she was paid less — $8,000 per year and $11,000 per year, respectively — than two men who performed essentially the same job, including at least one who had significantly less seniority, the complaint says.
Vanessa Fields, who worked as a regulatory specialist in the department's Aztec district, says she also was paid $8,000 less than a male counterpart who had just been hired. She resigned in 2019.
Fields' supervisor in the Aztec office routinely treated female employees worse than male employees, according to the lawsuit, by "excluding women from essential work meetings, not consulting them about their job tasks and duties as he did with men, not responding to legitimate questions, belittling and insulting them."
A spokeswoman for the department declined to comment.
The women are accusing the agency of violating the New Mexico Human Rights Act and the Fair Pay for Women Act, and they are asking the court to award them an unspecified amount of back pay, actual and punitive damages, and legal costs.
Pickford also is asking the court to prevent the department from paying her less than male counterparts going forward.
