Five-year-old Faith Sanchez, center, daughter of Marine veteran Jonathan Sanchez, left, is handed a challenge coin by New Mexico Veterans Services Secretary Donnie Quintana on June 23. Quintana has left after only eight months on the job.
Five-year-old Faith Sanchez, center, daughter of Marine veteran Jonathan Sanchez, left, is handed a challenge coin by New Mexico Veterans Services Secretary Donnie Quintana on June 23. Quintana has left after only eight months on the job.
State Department of Veterans Services Cabinet Secretary Donnie Quintana is leaving Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's administration after only eight months on the job.
Quintana's departure was announced Wednesday in a terse, four-paragraph news release. No reason was given.
“I appreciate Secretary Quintana’s work in his time at the Department of Veterans’ Services, and also his decision to step aside to allow for new leadership to accelerate the work of the agency,” Lujan Grisham said in the statement issued by the Governor's Office. “I am looking forward to launching a broad search for the next leader of the department, who must deliver on that mission for the men and women who served our state and country.”
Quintana was appointed in January and confirmed by the state Senate.
Lujan Grisham named Brig. Gen. Jamison Herrera, the deputy adjutant general of the New Mexico National Guard, as acting secretary until a successor can be named.
Quintana, a retired U.S. Army colonel, served as a brigade commander and chief of staff for the National Guard. He also served as an executive officer and corps commander senior mentor for the Afghan National Army during the war in Afghanistan.
After serving as deputy secretary of the agency, Lujan Grisham named Quintana to head Veterans Services after the 2022 departure of former Secretary Sonya Smith. Smith announced last year she was stepping down to spend more time with family.