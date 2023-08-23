State Department of Veterans Services Cabinet Secretary Donnie Quintana is leaving Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's administration after only eight months on the job.

Quintana's departure was announced Wednesday in a terse, four-paragraph news release. No reason was given.

“I appreciate Secretary Quintana’s work in his time at the Department of Veterans’ Services, and also his decision to step aside to allow for new leadership to accelerate the work of the agency,” Lujan Grisham said in the statement issued by the Governor's Office. “I am looking forward to launching a broad search for the next leader of the department, who must deliver on that mission for the men and women who served our state and country.”

Recommended for you