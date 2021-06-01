The state of New Mexico on Tuesday announced a variety of giveways for those who obtain their coronavirus shots, including large cash prizes.
Calling it New Mexico’s Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes, the vaccination incentive program will make available $10 million in total prize money to state residents who receive their COVID-19 vaccinations, plus other prizes this summer.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, the state Department of Health and the New Mexico Lottery announced the sweepstakes.
To win the cash sweepstakes, those who receive (or already have) their vaccinations must register and verify their vaccination information at vax2themaxnm.org.
States and organizations have offered a variety of incentives to encourage people to get the shots.
Vaccinated New Mexicans who opt in for the sweepstakes will be part of five weekly drawings beginning in the middle of June.
Each weekly drawing will award one $250,000 winner from each of the state’s four public health regions, for a total of $1 million in cash prizes each week.
A grand prize of $5 million will be awarded at the conclusion of the sweepstakes in early August. The New Mexico Lottery will conduct the cash sweepstakes drawings.
Starting next week, residents who have received their vaccinations through medical providers partnering with the vaccinenm.org registration site will have a shot at in-state travel packages, hunting and fishing licenses and other items.
Winners will be required to produce their official COVID-19 vaccination record card to claim their prize. To win a prize, you must be a resident of the state and at least 18 years of age.
In order to be entered into a drawing, individuals must join the sweepstakes on the Vax 2 the Max website by 6 p.m. the evening before the drawing.
To read the full rules and regulations, visit vax2themaxnm.org and click "Rules."
$10 mil goes a long way in this state. Where is this money coming from, and is this really worth it?
