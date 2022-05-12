Democrats say they have a big tent. No matter the size, it isn't wide enough to accommodate former friends Tim Eichenberg and Laura Montoya.
Eichenberg, the state treasurer, purchased a one-minute radio ad he hopes will destroy any chance fellow Democrat Montoya has of becoming his successor.
His ad begins with a flurry of accusations: "Laura Montoya. Fired from CYFD for misconduct. Told by a judge not to have contact with children. Ordered by the court not to use corporal punishment against kids. And, according to court documents, [Montoya] was even charged with domestic violence while a young child was present."
Eichenberg's first statement about Montoya being fired from the state Children, Youth and Families Department is the freshest of the allegations. It appears to be true.
Eichenberg provided me with a state personnel record that listed Montoya as being hired by CYFD on May 30, 2009, and terminated on Aug. 8 of the same year. The reason listed for her firing was "misconduct."
Montoya reviewed the record at my request, then disputed it.
"I was not let go for misconduct. There has to be a mistake on that document," she said.
By Montoya's account, she worked at "a lock-down facility" for adolescents. She said she objected to practices she witnessed, and eventually took her concerns to the American Civil Liberties Union.
"When I got let go it was because of the fact that I was protecting kids," Montoya told me.
Eichenberg, completing his second consecutive term as state treasurer, is prohibited by law from running again. He is backing his chief of staff, Heather Benavidez, for treasurer in the June 7 primary election.
Montoya said the enmity between her and Eichenberg can be traced to her decision to run against his handpicked candidate.
Eichenberg as recently as the spring of 2021 was solicitous toward Montoya, even promising her employment if she didn't run against Benavidez. Montoya provided me with text messages Eichenberg sent her May 8 of last year.
"Heather announced for treasurer on the Emerge program tonight," Eichenberg wrote. "If you can hold off running for treasurer till next time, I have a job for you that you would be amazing at doing."
Finding work was on Montoya's mind. Term limits had ended her eight years of employment as the Sandoval County treasurer. Montoya in June 2020 had run for Congress in New Mexico's 3rd District, finishing fifth with 6 percent of the vote.
Out of one public office and defeated for another, Montoya decided to run against Benavidez for state treasurer. At that point, Montoya said, Eichenberg went from being an ally to knocking her.
"He endorsed me twice for county treasurer," Montoya said. "Now he's so desperate to elect Heather. I think what he's doing is so frivolous and ridiculous."
For his part, Eichenberg said he's come to realize Montoya is unfit for office. Her stint in the Children, Youth and Families Department is only one example, Eichenberg said.
He created a PAC called Better Government Supporting Integrity, funded it with $3,000 and bought the recent ad denouncing Montoya.
How accurate are the rest of Eichenberg's accusations?
Eichenberg's ad mentions Montoya was charged with domestic violence. He is correct on that point, though the misdemeanor charge of aggravated battery was dismissed by state prosecutors.
Montoya's trouble began in February 2014 while she was the Sandoval County treasurer. Prosecutors said an argument between Montoya and her then-boyfriend, Abdul Kebe, escalated to violence. Montoya was accused of biting and striking Kebe. She claimed self-defense. Kebe later asked prosecutors to drop the charge against Montoya.
Eichenberg's ad also says a child was present during the domestic violence. A court document filed by Kebe's wife stated a 9-year-old boy who was living with Kebe was in the home when the blowup occurred.
Eichenberg also says a judge ordered Montoya not to have contact with children. This claim is overly broad. A state district judge told Montoya she could not have any contact with Kebe's two children.
As for Montoya being ordered by the judge not to use corporal punishment on children, that part of the ad also is misleading. The judge said neither Kebe nor his wife were to spank their kids. The judge had already barred Montoya from seeing Kebe's children.
Montoya called the ad character assassination that disregards her good works.
"I am a CYFD-certified foster parent," she said. "I've been bonded and background-checked. I have a long record of helping children."
Montoya and Eichenberg didn't know it, but they used similar quotes to denounce the other.
"She's the Donald Trump of the Democratic Party," Eichenberg said.
Montoya in a separate interview said: "Tim Eichenberg sounds like Trump — deceitful and desperate."
Eichenberg's tactics have done more than pressure Montoya. They have kept Benavidez out of the fray.
In one of the state's dirtier campaigns, candidate Benavidez is a bystander as her boss and Montoya slug away.