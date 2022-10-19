In less than three weeks, New Mexico voters will choose one of two Montoyas to serve as the next state treasurer. The Democratic candidate from Rio Rancho and the Republican from Nambé share a last name and both have backgrounds in county government, but they differ dramatically in their plans for the statewide office. 

There is no relation between the two candidates, according to both.

Democrat Laura Montoya was twice elected treasurer of Sandoval County — first in 2012 and again in 2016. She points to recent growth in her county, her involvement in state and national legislation, and her work in the State Treasurer's Office as evidence she is qualified to take on the position. 

