In less than three weeks, New Mexico voters will choose one of two Montoyas to serve as the next state treasurer. The Democratic candidate from Rio Rancho and the Republican from Nambé share a last name and both have backgrounds in county government, but they differ dramatically in their plans for the statewide office.
There is no relation between the two candidates, according to both.
Democrat Laura Montoya was twice elected treasurer of Sandoval County — first in 2012 and again in 2016. She points to recent growth in her county, her involvement in state and national legislation, and her work in the State Treasurer's Office as evidence she is qualified to take on the position.
"I can serve you in a different capacity," she said in a recent interview. "People need to start thinking bigger and better and with a wider spectrum of how people can serve."
Republican Harry Montoya has served two terms each as a Santa Fe County commissioner and Pojoaque Valley school board member. A retired addiction counselor, he also founded the Española-based nonprofit Hands Across Cultures in 1995. He led the organization, which focuses on prevention of substance misuse, for 18 years.
"Hearing from constituents, I hear from them that they want someone with honesty and integrity in that office, and that’s definitely what I bring," he said in an interview. "I have a proven track record not only as a public official but in the nonprofit world and in the business world."
Laura Montoya said she believes her GOP rival lacks experience in managing public funds — collecting, investing, reporting and distributing taxpayer dollars. She said, "No one else does that but the treasurer, in county government or in city government. This idea that as county commissioner he's done this? Absolutely not."
Harry Montoya defended his experience as a county commissioner as pertinent to the responsibilities of the state treasurer. "The roles of county treasurer and county commissioner are totally different in that the commissioners direct the county treasurer in terms of how the investments are going to be made for the county," he said.
Harry Montoya also said he would abide by an investment strategy that prioritizes "safety, liquidity and yield."
State Treasurer Tim Eichenberg, a Democrat, is "doing a good job," Harry Montoya said, but if he were elected, he would work to implement town hall meetings to keep voters informed of the office and how it will manage public money.
The biggest difference between the two candidates, Harry Montoya said, is that he opposes the creation of a public bank in New Mexico, which he called a "new, enormously powerful bureaucracy" and "another step toward socialism."
Community banks and credit unions already assist low-income New Mexicans in obtaining loans, he said, rendering such an institution unnecessary.
Laura Montoya said she is in favor of continuing discussions on the possibility of a state bank — a controversial measure introduced in the Legislature last year — because she sees potential to mitigate high-interest predatory lending and to expand economic opportunity in rural communities.
"I haven’t said I’m fully on board," Laura Montoya said. "What I’ve said is that this is something that intrigues me that could potentially solve some problems that we have in New Mexico."
She added the victims of recent massive wildfires in the state and entrepreneurs in New Mexico's burgeoning cannabis industry could stand to benefit from a publicly owned banking institution.
Laura Montoya said her opponent is "bought out by bankers," pointing to donations to Harry Montoya's campaign from the Independent Community Bankers Association PAC and Hobbs bank CEO Samuel Spencer Jr.
Throughout the race, Laura Montoya — who fought a fervid primary battle against Heather Benavidez — has raised more than $189,000, with some of the largest donations to her campaign coming from liberal political action committees such as Adelante Sandoval and Emily's List and the United Association of Journeyman and Apprentices of the Pipe Fitting Industry.
Harry Montoya has raised a little more than $76,000.
While he's a seasoned politician, Harry Montoya is still relatively new to the Republican Party, having made the switch in 2019 after decades as a self-proclaimed moderate Democrat.
His decision, he said, came after what he called a progressive "hijacking of the Democratic Party," which he said has negatively influenced prevailing attitudes regarding Hispanic traditions.
"The Hispano-Latino have their traditions that have been passed on from generation to generation," Harry Montoya said. "And that is not part of the progressive liberal agenda, and that’s where I broke with the Democrat Party."
He said he hopes many more "moderate Democrats" throughout the state will join him in leaving a party he said has grown ever more radical.
Laura Montoya, who was recently endorsed by labor leader Delores Huerta, refrained from characterizing her politics, opting instead to encourage voters to "think bigger" about the state's current finances and how New Mexico's many resources can continue to help increase the economy.
"In this race, it’s not about partisan politics," she said. "It’s about who can be your banker, who has the experience to manage $15 billion and who has the independence from both parties."