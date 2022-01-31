New Mexico will receive $43 million in federal infrastructure money to clean up abandoned oil wells as part of an initial $1.15 billion in funding for the nationwide effort to remove these sources of air and groundwater pollution.
The infrastructure bill, signed into law in November, allocates $4.7 billion to create a new federal program for cleaning up defunct wells across the country. They are a widespread problem in oil-producing states such as New Mexico, polluting residential areas and public spaces.
“We must act with urgency to address the more than 100,000 documented orphaned wells across the country and leave no community behind. This is good for our climate, for the health our communities, and for American workers," Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement.
New Mexico has an estimated 700 abandoned wells on record, as well as thousands of idle and low-producing wells that could become "orphaned" — the term for wells scrapped by operators who go bankrupt or out of business.
The state becomes responsible for orphaned wells on state and private lands. That includes plugging them and restoring the contaminated sites.
