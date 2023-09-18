State regulators have rejected the U.S. Energy Department’s $12 million proposal to cap and cover unlined waste pits at Los Alamos National Laboratory and instead say the best option is for the agency to excavate it at an estimated cost of $805 million.

The federal agency’s environmental managers contend covering the dumpsite in Area C with a 2-foot-thick, rock-and-dirt cap would not only be far less costly but also would be safer for workers, the environment and the community than digging up waste with radioactive material mixed in.

But the state Environment Department argues in a written statement excavating the site, while more expensive, would erase the hazards — including to groundwater — and wouldn’t endanger workers if done correctly.

