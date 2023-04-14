New Mexicans who qualify for income tax rebates approved by the Legislature this year will likely start to see the checks in mid-June, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office announced Friday.
Eligible single filers will get $500 and heads of households and couples filing jointly will get $1,000. It is estimated the rebates will add up to more than $673 million.
“Prices for basic necessities continue to be high across the nation,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “Our state today is in a fantastic financial position, and it’s important to me that New Mexico’s families are sharing in that success.”
Lujan Grisham had called for rebates of $750 for single filers and $1,500 for couples and households, the same amounts as were sent out last year. Lawmakers approved the smaller amounts instead. A week ago, the governor line-item vetoed many of the other changes the Legislature passed as part of this year’s omnibus tax package, arguing the other cuts would threaten the state’s ability to fund important services, but left the rebates intact.
There is no application process; any New Mexico resident who filed a 2021 state personal income tax return and who was not declared as a dependent on another taxpayer’s return will receive the rebates automatically. Eligible state residents have until May 31, 2024, to file a 2021 tax return and still qualify for the rebates.
Taxpayers who received a refund by direct deposit on their 2021 return will receive the rebate by direct deposit; all others will get a check in the mail. Direct deposits will go out first, and checks will be mailed over the following weeks, beginning in mid-June.
Taxpayers who have moved can update their addresses online using the Taxpayer Access Point self-service portal or by submitting a form to the Taxation and Revenue Department, while those whose banking information has changed since they submitted their 2021 returns will receive the rebates by mail.