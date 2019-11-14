State suspends Questa school board until Jan. 1

TAOS — New Mexico Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart has suspended the Questa school board until Jan. 1, citing three major deficiencies: leadership instability, failure to comply with the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act and violations of the state Open Meetings Act.
In a letter to school board President Daryl Ortega, dated Tuesday, Stewart said the Public Education Department will serve as the school board for Questa Independent Schools until the start of the new year when newly elected members Juan Cisneros and Rebecca Griego take their seats, replacing Ortega and Ellis Garcia.
Neither Stewart’s office nor Ortega could be reached for comment.
Garcia’s participation on the board has been in question for several weeks. The state attorney general ordered him to resign Oct. 23 because of a 1992 felony conviction that had recently come to light. New Mexico law prohibits felons from serving in an elected office unless they’ve received a pardon or certificate restoring their full constitutional rights from the governor.
After learning of the conviction, members of the community filed complaints with both the District Attorney’s Office and Secretary of State’s Office.
The attorney general gave Garcia 14 days — until Nov. 6 — to vacate the position, but he challenged the order, claiming that because he fulfilled the terms of a deferred sentence, he is eligible to serve. He also remained in the election earlier this month but lost to a challenger.
Garcia said in phone interview Wednesday that the Public Education Department had contacted Ortega on Tuesday, telling him not to allow Garcia to vote on the hire of a new superintendent at a special meeting scheduled that evening. The agenda for the meeting listed a closed-door session, during which the board planned to discuss a potential hire.
According to Garcia, Ortega refused to comply, prompting Stewart to suspend the board.
Garcia had revealed the felony, a 1992 conviction for conspiracy to commit arson, at an Oct. 9 candidate forum. He said he had broken no laws since then and had received an honorable discharge from the Army that same year.
However, Garcia was charged in Taos County in 1995 with criminal sexual penetration and criminal sexual contact with a child under 13. The case was dismissed after prosecutors failed to notify Garcia of a target date for a grand jury hearing.
He was indicted again in 1998 on three counts of first-degree criminal sexual penetration of a child under 13. According to court records, those charges were dismissed in 2000 with prejudice — meaning they cannot be refiled — for violation of Garcia’s right to a speedy trial.
Although he will be stepping down at the end of the year, Garcia said he is continuing to pursue his challenge of the attorney general’s order.
In his letter to Ortega, Stewart said, “The district has been served by four interim superintendents … and three permanent superintendents … in less than two and a half years.”
He also said the district has been issued five corrective action plans in that time to address is failure to adequately accommodate students with disabilities, and that the board’s agendas don’t comply with state law.
This is not the first time the Questa school board has been suspended. Under then-Gov. Susana Martinez’s administration, the Public Education Department suspended the board’s authority over allegations of harassment and conflicts of interest.
A version of this story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of the Santa Fe New Mexican.
