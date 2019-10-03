The state’s highest court has declined to weigh in on whether a new clean energy law applies to an aging coal plant slated for closure.
The New Mexico Supreme Court on Thursday denied a petition from Public Service Company of New Mexico, a clean energy group called Western Resource Advocates and other environmental organizations asking justices to decide whether the Energy Transition Act — passed by the Legislature and signed into law earlier this year by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham — applies to the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station near Farmington.
The Energy Transition Act creates deadlines to shift New Mexico toward clean energy sources, requiring the state to meet half its energy demand without fossil fuels by 2030 and 100 percent by 2045. It also allows PNM to recover costs associated with decommissioning the coal-fired San Juan plant, and it provides funding for severance packages and job training programs for affected workers.
The Supreme Court didn’t provide any explanation in its two-page denial of the petition.
Steve Michel, deputy director of the nonprofit Boulder, Colo.-based Western Resource Advocates’ clean energy program, said the petitioners are now left wondering if the reason was “substantive or procedural, or if it just wasn’t the right time or the right court.”
Whatever the reason for the court’s decision, the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission — which regulates utilities in the state — will now decide on the matter.
In August, the commission asked PNM to “stop the clock” on procedural deadlines for shutting down the San Juan plant while commissioners evaluate whether the case falls under the new law or whether the plant’s closure under a previous state law; PNM declined to agree to the request. PNM and the environmental groups then filed their petition asking the Supreme Court to force the commission to follow the law.
The commission’s delay in approving PNM’s proposal for shutting down the plant under the new law’s requirements prompted criticism of commissioners by legislators and the governor.
“Today’s ruling comes as a disappointment, although we respect the court’s decision not to grant our request for an immediate ruling,” said Pat Vincent-Collawn, chairwoman, president and CEO of PNM’s parent company, PNM Resources. “We continue to believe that the [Energy Transition Act] applies to all aspects of our San Juan filing.”
Mariel Nanasi, executive director of another clean energy group, Santa Fe-based New Energy Economy, praised the Supreme Court for denying what she called “politically motivated, baseless and divisive accusations” by PNM and Western Resource Advocates.
New Energy Economy has opposed the the Energy Transition Act, arguing it undermines the Public Regulation Commission’s right to review and approve how to cover costs associated with retiring old fossil fuel power sources.
Earlier this week, the state Supreme Court denied a separate petition by New Energy Economy to declare certain portions of the law unconstitutional.