Correction appended.

In an upcoming state Supreme Court hearing, it isn't clear whether the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission will stand by a decision made by former commissioners to reject a proposed merger between Public Service Company of New Mexico and Connecticut-based Avangrid.

The commission, along with the two utilities and an opposing advocacy group, more than a year ago submitted argument briefs to the court ahead of a hearing scheduled for Sept. 15. The state Supreme Court’s decision on the appeal could either affirm the merger’s rejection or offer a second chance for the deal, which would change the ownership of the state’s largest electric utility.

